GoPro recently released its newest camera, the Hero 11 Black, and good news, it’s already on sale. During this early Black Friday deal, you can save on the newest action camera—capable of 5.3K60p video and 27-megapixel photos. The new Hero 11 Black Mini and Creator editions are discounted as well. Or you can save even more money by buying one of the past—and still highly capable—models. So if you’re looking to upgrade or get started with action photography, be sure to take advantage of these GoPro early Black Friday deals.

There are two ways to save on GoPros right now. You can buy the camera only through Amazon. Or, if you want to get a GoPro subscription, you can take advantage of deeper discounts by bundling the subscription with your camera purchase. The GoPro subscription will cost you $49.99 per year if you purchase it on its own. With it, you’ll get unlimited cloud backup with auto uploads, unlimited use of the Quik app, including premium editing tools, up to 50 percent off at GoPro.com, savings on new GoPro models, and no-questions-asked camera replacement twice a year.

The newly released Hero11 Black features the largest sensor in a GoPro yet, which provides a new 8:7 aspect ratio. That makes it easier to produce vertical videos, ideal for your TikTok or Instagram accounts. The new sensor allows for the new HyperView feature, which provides an even wider angle of view for content in tight spaces. The video specs didn’t get much of an upgrade, but the photo quality did. The action camera is now capable of 27-megapixel photos, burst mode can take raw files, and you’ll have the ability to extract 24.7-megapixel photos from videos. And GoPro added a few different modes for shooting at night. That includes the ability to take photos of the stars with the push of a button using the Star Trails feature or to play around with flashlights and the Light Painting mode. The company also released the Mini and Creator versions of the Hero11 Black and you can also find them on sale below.

Amazon’s GoPro early Black Friday deals:

GoPro’s subscription bundle deals: