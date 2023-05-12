We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Most of us have love-hate relationships with printers. Even in this digital age, they are a necessity from time to time. If you or someone you know has been working with a printer that is on its last leg and barely hanging on, now is a good time to update it since Epson is currently running a sale on five of its EcoTank printers. The sale began during Teacher Appreciation Week, and though that may be over, it runs through the end of May. Plus, there’s never a bad time to show appreciation for an overworked teacher in your life.

One of the main benefits of Epson’s EcoTank printers is that they use large ink tanks that hold more ink than cartridges. That keeps you from buying ink as frequently, saving you money. It also means that you’ll go through less plastic than you would with ink cartridges, so you’ll be keeping plastic out of the landfill. They come with ink right in the box that Epson says is enough for two years, so you won’t have to think about ink for a nice while.

The EcoTank ET-4850 is the most heavily discounted of all the Epson EcoTank printers right now, providing you with the most savings. It is an all-in-one printer with printing, scanning, copying, and faxing capabilities. It also features an auto document feeder, automatic two-sided printing, and a 250-sheet paper tray. It provides plenty of wireless printing options, including mobile printing, and can print up to 15.5 pages per minute in black and white or 8.5 ppm in color. It’s a workhorse of a printer for home offices, school classrooms, or busy homes. The ET-4850 is also available in white if that is more your style.

More Epson EcoTank printers on sale