We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The JOBY GorillaPod 5K Tripod Kit is a product that we love here at PopPhoto. It even made our list of suggested gifts for photo and video creators. And right now, it’s priced lower than we have ever seen it as part of Adorama’s early Black Friday deals. It’s 70% off for the time being, with free shipping as well. It would make a great gift for someone who needs a small tripod for their travels, new photographers, or vloggers in general. Or, treat yourself while the price is this low.

JOBY GorillaPods are extremely versatile pieces of equipment, and this video-geared version is even more so. It can support up to 11 pounds, so even larger cameras and lenses will work well. The legs are completely bendable and feature rubberized grips at the joints. This allows them wrap around objects and still offer stability. It has an Arca-Swiss compatible quick-release plate on a ball head for full control of angles and positioning. It also comes with two GorillaPod arms. These can be mounted on the tripod in order to add accessories like lights, microphones, or a phone for reading scripts. Finally, there is a quick-release strap that serves as a carrying strap. It also provides a way to attach the tripod to larger objects than what the legs can wrap around.