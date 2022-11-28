We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Cyber Monday is upon us, and there is no shortage of savings to be had. You’ll find deals on everything from cameras, lighting equipment, memory, and more. If you are shopping early for holiday gifts or looking for savings on gear you’ve been eyeing, now is an ideal time to make that purchase. Cyber Monday deals have the tendency to go quickly, so prices are likely to change, and products may sell out. It’s best to jump on something quickly if you find a deal you like.

The newly released GoPro Hero11 Black is nicely discounted this Cyber Monday, specifically some of its bundle versions. The Creator Edition is one such deal. This kit includes the camera itself as well as Volta (battery grip, tripod, and remote), media mod, light mod, enduro battery, and carrying case. It’s everything you need to start creating content all in one box and is currently 21 percent off.

A good 24-70mm lens is something that every photographer should have in their kit. It’s the most versatile lens, as it provides wide-angle, normal, and telephoto focal lengths. For Sony users, you really can’t go wrong with this Sony G Master version. It features a fast f/2.8 aperture as well as a 9-blade circular aperture for beautiful bokeh. It provides stunning image quality and is a weather-sealed lens for protection against the elements. You don’t often see G Master lenses on sale this much, so now is a good time to bite the bullet and invest in some quality glass.

If you want to up your retouching game, a Wacom tablet is your best bet. It uses a pressure-sensitive pen for more fine-tuned control over your edits. The tablet also features programmable buttons on the side to cut down on the time you spend digging in menus. It also supports touch gestures for even more efficiency, so you can finish your edits faster.

Cyber Monday camera deals

Nikon cameras

Canon cameras

Sony cameras

GoPro cameras

Olympus camera

Cyber Monday lens deals

Lenses for Sony cameras

Lenses for Canon cameras

Lenses for Nikon cameras

Cyber Monday lighting & camera accessory deals

Lighting

Miscellaneous accessories

Cyber Monday deals for traveling photographers

Cyber Monday memory & storage deals

Cyber Monday deals for the home office

Cyber Monday printer deals