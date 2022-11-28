Cyber Monday deals on cameras, lenses, memory, and more
You can save on a wide variety of photography related gear this Cyber Monday.
Cyber Monday is upon us, and there is no shortage of savings to be had. You’ll find deals on everything from cameras, lighting equipment, memory, and more. If you are shopping early for holiday gifts or looking for savings on gear you’ve been eyeing, now is an ideal time to make that purchase. Cyber Monday deals have the tendency to go quickly, so prices are likely to change, and products may sell out. It’s best to jump on something quickly if you find a deal you like.
GoPro HERO11 Black Creator Edition $549.99 (was $699.99)
The newly released GoPro Hero11 Black is nicely discounted this Cyber Monday, specifically some of its bundle versions. The Creator Edition is one such deal. This kit includes the camera itself as well as Volta (battery grip, tripod, and remote), media mod, light mod, enduro battery, and carrying case. It’s everything you need to start creating content all in one box and is currently 21 percent off.
Sony FE 24-70 mm F2.8 G Master $1,598.00 (was $2,165.92)
A good 24-70mm lens is something that every photographer should have in their kit. It’s the most versatile lens, as it provides wide-angle, normal, and telephoto focal lengths. For Sony users, you really can’t go wrong with this Sony G Master version. It features a fast f/2.8 aperture as well as a 9-blade circular aperture for beautiful bokeh. It provides stunning image quality and is a weather-sealed lens for protection against the elements. You don’t often see G Master lenses on sale this much, so now is a good time to bite the bullet and invest in some quality glass.
Wacom Intuos Pro Medium $239.95 (was $379.95)
If you want to up your retouching game, a Wacom tablet is your best bet. It uses a pressure-sensitive pen for more fine-tuned control over your edits. The tablet also features programmable buttons on the side to cut down on the time you spend digging in menus. It also supports touch gestures for even more efficiency, so you can finish your edits faster.
Cyber Monday camera deals
Nikon cameras
- Nikon Z 5 w/NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 $1,296.95 (was $1,699.95)
- Nikon Z 5 w/NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR $1,696.95 (was $2,199.95)
- Nikon Z 30 Camera Kit with 16-50mm Lens $796.95 (was $849.95)
- Nikon Z 30 Camera Body $656.95 (was $709.95)
- Nikon Z 6II FX-Format Mirrorless Camera Body $1,696.95 (was $1,996.95)
- Nikon Z 7II FX-Format Mirrorless Camera Body $2,596.95 (was $2,996.95)
- Nikon Z 7II FX-Format Mirrorless Camera Body w/NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S $3,196.95 (was $3,596.95)
Canon cameras
- Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera|2 Lens Kit with EF18-55mm + EF 75-300mm Lens $549.00 (was $699.99)
- Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens $429.00 (was $479.00)
- Canon EOS R10 (Body Only) $879.00 (was $979.99)
- Canon EOS RP $1,199.00 (was $1,399.00)
- Canon EOS R6 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera + RF24-105mm F4-7.1 is STM Lens Kit $2,599.00 (was $2,899.00)
Sony cameras
- Sony ZV-1 $648.00 (was $748.00)
GoPro cameras
- GoPro HERO11 Black Accessory Bundle $449.99 (was $549.99)
- GoPro HERO11 Black $399.99 (was $499.99)
Olympus camera
- OM SYSTEM OM-1 $1,829.99 (was $2,199.99)
Cyber Monday lens deals
Lenses for Sony cameras
- Sony 24-70mm f/4 Vario-Tessar T FE $698.00 (was $898.00)
- Sony 55mm F1.8 Sonnar T FE ZA $898.00 (was $998.00)
- Sony FE 40mm F2.5 G $548.00 (was $598.00)
- Sony FE 50mm F1.2 GM $1,898.00 (was $1,998.00)
- Sony FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS $1,098.00 (was $1,299.99)
- Sony FE 200-600mm F5.6-6.3 G OSS $1,8998.00 (was $1,998.00)
- Sony FE 24-240mm f/3.5-6.3 OSS $948.00 (was $1,049.99)
- Sony FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM $1,998.00 (was $2,198.00)
- Sony E-mount FE 24mm F1.4 GM $1,298.00 (was $1,398.00)
- Sony FE 14mm F1.8 GM $1,498.00 (was $1,598.00)
- Sony FE 35mm F1.4 GM $1,298.00 (was $1,398.00)
- Sony FE 20mm F1.8 G $798.00 (was $899.99)
- Sony FE 90mm f/2.8-22 Macro G OSS $998.00 (was $1,098.00)
- Sony FE 70-300mm F4.5-5.6 G OSS $1,173.00 (was $1,269.06)
- Sony E 11mm F1.8 APS-C $498.00 (was $549.99)
- Sony E 15mm F1.4 G APS-C $748.00 (was $749.99)
- Sony E PZ 10-20mm F4 G APS-C $648.00 (was $749.99)
- ROKINON AF 18mm F2.8 Wide Angle auto Focus Full Frame Lens for Sony E Mount $253.85 (was $499.00)
- Rokinon AF 24mm f/2.8 Wide Angle Auto Focus Lens for Sony E-Mount $139.10 (was $219.00)
- Rokinon 35mm F1.8 Auto Focus Compact Full Frame Wide Angle Lens for Sony E Mount $229.97 (was $349.00)
- Samyang 24mm F1.8 AF Compact Full Frame Wide Angle for Sony E $251.08 (was $419.95)
- Rokinon AF 50mm F1.4 Full Frame Auto Focus Lens for Sony E-Mount $364.22 (was $799.00)
- Samyang 85mm F1.4 Auto Focus Weather Sealed Lens for Sony E-Mount $404.72 (was $549.00)
- Rokinon AF 35mm f/1.4 Auto Focus Wide Angle Full Frame Lens for Sony FE Mount $423.65 (was $699.00)
- Samyang 135mm F1.8 AF Full Frame Auto Focus Telephoto Lens for Sony E Mount $663.35 (was $999.00)
- Rokinon 135mm F1.8 AF Full Frame Auto Focus Telephoto Lens for Sony E Mount $698.30 (was $999.00)
Lenses for Canon cameras
- Canon RF70-200mm F4 L is USM $1,499.00 (was $1799.00)
- Canon RF800/11 is STM(N) $899.00 (was $999.00)
- Canon RF 15-35mm F2.8 L IS USM $1,999.00 (was $2,399.00)
- Canon RF 85mm F2 Macro is STM $499.00 (was $599.99)
- Canon RF50mm F1.8 STM $149.00 (was $199.99)
- Canon RF100mm F2.8 L Macro is USM $999.00 (Was $1,399.00)
- Canon RF14-35mm F4 L is USM Lens $1,299.00 (was $1,699.00)
- Canon RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye Lens – 3D Virtual Reality $1,799.00 (was $1,999.00)
- Canon RF100-400mm F5.6-8 is USM $499.00 (was $649.00)
- Canon RF600/11 is STM(N) $699.00 (was $799.00)
- Canon EOS M Series EF-M 22mm f/2 STM Wide-Angle Lens $179.00 ( was $249.00)
- Canon EF-S 24mm f/2.8 STM Lens $129.00 (was $149.00)
- Canon EF-M 22mm f2 STM Compact System Lens $179.00 (was $249.00)
- Canon EF-M 32mm f/1.4 STM Lens $399.00 (was $479.00)
- Rokinon 35mm f/1.4 Lens for Canon Cameras $321.77 (was $549.00)
- Rokinon RK12M-M 12mm F2.0 NCS CS Ultra Wide Angle Fixed Lens for Canon EF-M Mount Compact System Cameras $211.40 (was $249.00)
- Rokinon 85M-C 85mm F1.4 Aspherical Fixed Lens for Canon $212.21 (was $249.00)
- Rokinon 85mm T1.5 High Speed Full Frame Cine DSX Lens for Canon EF $296.30 (was $349.00)
- ROKINON 14mm F2.8 Ultra Wide Angle Weather Sealed Lens for Canon R Mirrorless Cameras $397.99 (was $499.00)
- Rokinon Series II 14mm F2.8 Weather Sealed Ultra Wide Angle Lens for Canon EF $296.30 (was $499.00)
- Samyang 85mm F1.4 Weather Sealed High Speed Telepoto Lens for Canon R Mirrorless Cameras $284.35 (was $399.00)
Lenses for Nikon cameras
- NIKON NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 $796.95 (was $1,299.00)
- Rokinon 10mm F2.8 ED AS NCS CS Ultra Wide Angle Lens for Nikon Digital SLR Cameras with AE Chip for Auto Metering $322.58 (was $499.00)
- Rokinon 85MAF-N 85mm F1.4 Aspherical Lens for Nikon with Automatic Chip $237.68 (was $279.00)
- Rokinon 16MAF-N 16mm f/2.0 Aspherical Wide Angle Lens for Nikon (DX) Cameras $287.81 (was $499.00)
- Rokinon 135mm F2.0 ED UMC Telephoto Lens for Nikon Digital SLR Cameras $406.67 (was $599.00)
- Rokinon 14mm F2.8 Ultra Wide Angle Weather Sealed Lens for Nikon Z Mirrorless Cameras $314.09 (was $499.00)
- Rokinon 14mm f/2.8 IF ED UMC Ultra Wide Angle Fixed Lens w/ Built-in AE Chip for Nikon $262.34 (was $309.00)
- Samyang 85mm F1.4 Weather Sealed High Speed Telepoto Lens for Nikon Z Mirrorless Cameras $338.75 (was $399.00)
Cyber Monday lighting & camera accessory deals
Lighting
- Canon Speedlite EL-1 $899.00 (was $1,099.00)
- NEEWER 700W Equivalent Softbox Lighting Kit $77.80 (was $111.99)
- Neewer 600W Battery Powered Outdoor Studio Flash Strobe Lighting Kit $431.51 (was $539.59)
- Neewer 2 Packs Dimmable Bi-Color 480 LED Video Light and Stand Lighting Kit $150.39 (was $189.99)
- NEEWER Complete Photography Lighting Kit with Backdrops $188.23 (was $235.49)
- NEEWER Photography Lighting kit $152.59 (was $200.00)
- Neewer 3 Packs 480 RGB Led Light with APP Control $215.59 (was $269.49)
- Neewer Ring Light Kit $84.20 (was $112.99)
- NEEWER NW600 Flash Speedlite $55.99 (was $70.99)
- Neewer 43 Inch/110 Centimeter Light Reflector 5-in-1 Collapsible Multi-Disc with Bag $28.69 (was $40.95)
- Flashpoint XPLOR 100 Pro TTL R2 Battery-Powered Monolight $179.00 (was $299.00)
- Flashpoint XPLOR 300 Pro TTL R2 Battery-Powered Monolight Bundle $389.00 ($607.95)
Miscellaneous accessories
- ZHIYUN Weebill 2 $319.20 (was $399.00)
- Neewer 31.5″/80cm Motorized Camera Slider $216.06 (was $309.99)
- Neewer Professional Heavy Duty Metal 360 Degree Panoramic Gimbal Tripod Head $72.42 (Was $90.59)
- Neewer 31.5″/80cm Motorized Camera Slider $216.06 (was $309.99)
- JOBY GorillaPod 5K Kit $92.00 (was $204.95)
- Tiffen 72CP 72mm Circular Polarizer $24.40 (was: $29.63)
- K&F Concept 67mm Fixed ND Lens Filter Kit $87.99 (was $109.99)
- K&F Concept 55mm Circular Polarizers Filter & MC UV Protection Filter Kit $39.99 (was $49.99)
- Tiffen 77PM14 77mm Pro-Mist 1/4 Diffusion Camera Filter $62.00 (was $125.00)
- Tiffen 67BPM1 67mm Black Pro-Mist 1 Diffusion Camera Filter $58.70 (was $94.79)
- Tiffen 58PM18 58mm Pro-Mist 1/8 Filter $48.30 (was $60.21)
- B + W Circular Polarizer Kaesemann – Standard Mount (F-PRO), HTC, 16 Layers Multi-Resistant Coating, Photography Filter, 77 mm $137.80 (was $196.80)
- Nikon 4241 EN-EL25 Rechargeable Li-ion Battery $59.00 (was $69.95)
- Canon Battery Grip BG-E20 for the Canon 5D Mark IV Digital SLR Camera $229.00 (was $299.99)
Cyber Monday deals for traveling photographers
- WANDRD PRVKE Lite Photography Bag $191.20 (was $219.0)
- Anker Portable Charger, 313 Power Bank $16.17 (was $17.99)
- Peak Design Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod $552.45 (was $649.95)
Cyber Monday memory & storage deals
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Memory Card $42.39 (was $62.49)
- SanDisk 512GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Memory Card $87.99 (was $139.99)
- PNY 128GB EliteX-PRO60 UHS-II SDXC Memory Card $27.63 (was $32.99)
- PNY 512GB PRO Elite Class 10 U3 V30 SDXC Flash Memory Card $67.99 (was $71.36)
- Lexar Professional 1667x 64GB (2-Pack) SDXC UHS-II Cards $42.49 (was $64.99)
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO CompactFlash Memory Card $79.99 (was $99.90)
- Lexar Professional 1066x 64GB CompactFlash card $49.99 (was $69.25)
- Lexar Professional 3500x 64GB CFast 2.0 Card $74.99 (was $119.99)
- SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter $30.99 (was $69.99)
- SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter $50.99 (was $108.99)
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter $117.99 (was $299.99)
- PNY 32GB Elite Class 10 U1 microSDHC Flash Memory Card 5-Pack $19.99 (was $24.99)
- PNY 128GB Premier-X Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC Flash Memory Card 2-Pack $22.94 (was $27.99)
- SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable SSD $81.99 (was $149.99)
- SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD $219.99 (was $509.99)
- SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD $299.99 (was $699.99)
- Lexar SL660 Blaze 512GB Gaming Portable External SSD $89.99 (was $129.99)
Cyber Monday deals for the home office
- FLEXISPOT Comhar All-in-One Electric Standing Desk with Drawer Desktop & Adjustable Frame $349.99 (was $499.99)
- LG UltraWide FHD 34-Inch Computer Monitor $249.99 (was $349.99)
- SAMSUNG 49” Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor $899.99 (was $1,399.99)
- Philips 288E2E 28″ Frameless Monitor $215.99 (was $269.99)
- Wacom Intuos Small $39.95 (was $69.95)
- Wacom One HD Creative Pen Display $249.95 (was $399.95)
- Logitech M720 Triathlon Multi-Device Wireless Mouse $34.99 (was $39.99)
- Logitech K480 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard for Windows $29.99 (was $49.99)
- Logitech MK545 Advanced Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo $49.99 (was $54.99)
- Logitech MK570 Wireless Wave Keyboard and Mouse Combo $54.99 (was $64.99)
- Logitech MK470 Slim Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo $39.99 (was $49.99)
- 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Silver $799.00 (was $999.00)
- 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Gray AppleCare $998.00 (was $1,198.00)
- Logitech Keys-to-Go Super-Slim and Super-Light Bluetooth Keyboard $49.99 (was $69.99)
- Hiearcool USB C Hub $20.79 (was $25.99)
- Anker USB C Hub $29.74 (was $34.99)
- HUANUO Dual Monitor Stand $37.13 (was $59.99)
Cyber Monday printer deals
- HP ENVY 6055e All-in-One Wireless Color Printer $119.89 (was $169.99)
- HP ENVY 6075 Wireless All-in-One Printer $214.99 (was $264.99)
- Canon SELPHY QX10 Portable Square Photo Printer $120.00 (was $149.00)