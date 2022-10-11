We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

Imaging powerhouse, Canon, has quite a wide selection of quality glass. Canon lenses are some of the best available across the spectrum of lenses. From ultra-wide-angle to super telephoto, if you are a Canon user, you’ll be able to find an impressive lens to fit your needs. And although it isn’t a cheap solution to creative slumps, I’ve found that a new lens is a great way to jumpstart your creativity and find your passion for photography again. It literally gives you a fresh perspective and new visual control over your images. Right now is a great chance to invest in a new tool since a handful of Canon lenses are on sale on Amazon.

Macro photography is a fun, albeit challenging genre. It brings to light unique perspectives and details that wouldn’t be visible to the naked eye. This Canon macro lens is the best available for Canon cameras, providing 1.4x magnification for true macro images. It is extremely sharp, producing beautifully detailed images. It even has a unique bokeh control ring that allows you to alter the appearance and amount of bokeh. It’s an impressive lens, and a sub $1,000 price is quite impressive. If you’ve been thinking about getting into macro photography, now is definitely the time.

On the other end of the spectrum of a telephoto macro lens is a wide angle. This ultra-wide-angle lens is surprisingly versatile, ideal for real estate and architecture, but also group portraits and reception spaces at weddings, landscapes, and astrophotography. It has built-in image stabilization, and when paired with a camera with in-body stabilization, you can get up to seven stops of correction. That is hugely helpful in low light conditions, especially since the f/4 maximum aperture isn’t exceptionally fast. Should you want a similar focal length but a faster aperture, the Canon RF 15-35mm F2.8 L IS USM is also $400 off right now.

