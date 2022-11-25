New camera gear is expensive. Black Friday deals, however, offer a solid opportunity to save hundreds of dollars on cameras and lenses. This year, Canon has rolled out solid deals on its latest mirrorless cameras and the lenses to go with them. That includes everything from the pro-grade Canon R5 to the entry-level Canon R10.

We’ll be updating this list as new deals pop up, so be sure to check back if you’re looking for something specific in the Canon lineup.

Black Friday Canon camera deals

Black Friday Canon lens deals