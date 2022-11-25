The best Canon Black Friday deals on cameras and lenses
Save hundreds of dollars on Canon cameras and lenses this Black Friday.
New camera gear is expensive. Black Friday deals, however, offer a solid opportunity to save hundreds of dollars on cameras and lenses. This year, Canon has rolled out solid deals on its latest mirrorless cameras and the lenses to go with them. That includes everything from the pro-grade Canon R5 to the entry-level Canon R10.
We’ll be updating this list as new deals pop up, so be sure to check back if you’re looking for something specific in the Canon lineup.
Black Friday Canon camera deals
- Canon EOS R10 w/RF-S18-45mm Lens $999 (was $1,099)
- Canon EOS R10 (Body Only), Mirrorless Vlogging Camera $879 (was $979)
- Canon EOS R6 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera $2,299 (was $2,499)
- Canon EOS R6 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera + RF24-105mm F4 L is USM Lens Kit $3,399 (was $3,599)
- Canon EOS RP Full-frame Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera + RF24-105mm Lens F4-7.1 IS STM Lens $1,199 (was $1,399)
- Canon EOS R5 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera $3,699 (was $3,899)
- Canon EOS R Mirrorless Full Frame Camera $1,699 (was $1,799)
- Canon EOS R camera and RF24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM Lens Kit $1,999 (was $2,099)
Black Friday Canon lens deals
- Canon EF-M 22mm f2 STM Compact System Lens $179 (was $249)
- Canon RF14-35mm F4 L is USM Lens $1,299 (was $1,699)
- Canon RF 85mm F2 Macro is STM, Compact Medium-Telephoto Black Lens $499 (was $599)
- Canon RF100-400mm F5.6-8 is USM lens $499 (was $649)
- Canon RF600/11 is STM lens $699 (was $799)
- Canon RF70-200mm F4 L is USM zoom lens $1,499 (was $1,799)
- Canon RF100mm F2.8 L Macro is USM lens $999 (was $1,399)
- Canon RF800/11 is STM lens $899 (was $999)
- Canon Rf 85mm F1.2 L USM lens $2,899 (was $3,099)
- Canon RF35mm F1.8 IS Macro STM Lens $399 (was $499)
- Canon RF50mm F 1.2L USM Lens $2,099 (was $2,299)
- Canon RF 85mm F1.2 L USM Lens $2,599 (was $2,799)
- Canon RF 15-35mm F2.8 L IS USM $1,999 (was $2,399)
- Canon Portrait and Travel Two Lens Kit with 50mm f/1.8 and 10-18mm Lenses $419
- Canon Advanced Two Lens Kit with 50mm f/1.4 and 17-40mm f/4L Lenses $1,179