Save up to $300 on Sony, Nikon, Canon, and Fujifilm gear with these deals
You can find camera and lens deals across camera systems right now.
Lots of people are in full holiday shopping mode right now. However, we suggest you skip all of that gift giving and buy yourself some sweet new camera gear. Right now, you can find savings from just about every major manufacturer across a variety of cameras and lenses. There’s a good chance that you’ll find a deal on something you’ve been eyeing or perhaps a generous gift for a photographer you know. Below are some of our favorite camera and lens deals that are currently live.
Sony a7 III $1,698.00 (was $1,998.00)
Sony
Though a generation old, the a7 III is still a fantastic camera well worth buying. I’ve been shooting with one for a few years now and still love it. It features a 24.2MP BSI full-frame sensor with an excellent dynamic range for getting more out of your raw files. It’s capable of 10 frames per second and has truly fantastic autofocus. And it can record 4K video at up to 30 frames per second. It’s a truly well-rounded camera capable of just handling just about anything you may want to shoot.
Canon – RF 100mm f/2.8 L MACRO IS USM $999.00 (was $1,399.00)
Canon
A good macro lens is a fun way to spark creativity and get new and exciting images. Canon’s 100mm macro lens provides 1.4x magnification with fast and precise autofocus, making it easier to get dramatic shots. It provides five stops of shake correction for sharper images or up to eight stops with cameras that offer in-body stabilization. And the lens is dust and weather-resistant, so you can worry less when taking it out and about.
Additional camera and lens deals
Nikon mirrorless gear:
- NIKON NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S Ultra-Wide Angle Zoom Lens $1,146.95 (was $1,729.95)
- Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S Optical Zoom Lens for Nikon Z $2,096.95 (was $2,396.95)
- NIKKOR Z 28-75mm f/2.8 $896.95 (was $996.95)
- NIKON NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 Compact Telephoto Zoom Lens $796.95 (was $1,299.00)
- NIKON NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 S Telephoto Zoom Lens $2,396.95 (was $2,696.95)
- NIKON NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S $696.95 (was $796.95)
- NIKON NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.2 S $1,896.95 (was $2,096.95)
- NIKON NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.8 S $696.95 (was $849.95)
- NIKON NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S $526.95 (was $819.95)
- NIKON NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S $896.95 (was $996.95)
- NIKON NIKKOR Z 20mm f/1.8 S $946.95 (was $1,046.95)
- Nikon Z50 with NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR & NIKKOR Z DX 50-250mm F/4.5-6.3 VR $1,246.95 (was $1,346.95)
- Nikon Z5 Body $996.95 (was $1,399.95)
- Nikon Z6 II Body $1,696.95 (was $1,996.95)
- Nikon Z7 II Body $2,596.95 (was $2,996.95)
Nikon DSLR gear:
- Nikon D850 DSLR Body $2,496.95 (was $2,996.95)
- Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-105mm f/3.5-5.6G ED Vibration Reduction Zoom Lens $299.00 (was $396.95)
- Nikon – AF-S NIKKOR 24-70mm f/2.8E ED VR Wide-Angle Zoom Lens $1,596.95 (was $2,096.95)
- Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3G ED Vibration Reduction Zoom Lens $653.79 (was $699.95)
- Nikon AF-S FX NIKKOR 24mm f/1.4G ED Wide-Angle Prime Lens $1,796.95 (was $1,999.95)
- Nikon AF FX NIKKOR 50mm f/1.8D $101.99 (was $131.95)
- Nikon AF-S Nikkor 50mm f/1.8G Lens $196.95 (was $219.95)
- Nikon AF-S FX NIKKOR 105mm f/1.4E ED $1,896.95 (was $2,096.95)
- Nikon AF-S FX NIKKOR 17-35mm f/2.8D IF-ED Zoom Lens $1,718.75 (was $1,951.95)
Canon mirrorless gear:
- Canon EOS R10 RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 is STM Lens Kit $999.00 (was $1,099.00)
- Canon EOS R10 Content Creator Kit $1,199.00 (was $1,299.00)
- Canon EOS R6 Body $2,299.00 (was $2,499.00)
- Canon EOS M200 Mirrorless Digital Vlogging Camera, Content Creator Kit $499.99 (was $649.00)
- Canon EOS RP Full-frame Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera + RF24-105mm Lens F4-7.1 IS STM Lens Kit $1,299.00 (was $1,399.00)
- Canon EOS R5 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera $3,699.00 (was $3,899.00)
- Canon RF50mm F1.8 STM $149.00 (was $199.99)
- Canon RF 85mm F2 Macro is STM $499.00 (was $599.99)
- Canon RF100-400mm F5.6-8 is USM $499.00 (was $649.00)
- Canon RF600/11 is STM(N) $699.00 (was $799.00)
- Canon RF800/11 is STM(N) $899.00 (was $999.00)
- Canon RF14-35mm F4 L is USM Lens $1,299.00 (was $1,699.00)
- Canon RF70-200mm F4 L is USM $1,499.00 (was $1,799.00)
- Canon RF 15-35mm F2.8 L IS USM $1,999.00 (was $2,399.00)
- Canon RF50mm F 1.2L USM Lens $2,099.00 (was $2,299.00)
- Canon RF 85mm F1.2 L USM Lens $2,599.00 (was $2,799.00)
- Canon EF-M 22mm f2 STM Compact System Lens $179.00 (was $249.00)
Canon DSLR gear:
- Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens $429.00 (was $479.00)
- Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera|2 Lens Kit with EF18-55mm + EF 75-300mm Lens $549.00 (was $699.99)
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Full Frame Digital SLR Camera Body $2,499.00 (was $2,699.00)
- Canon EF-S 24mm f/2.8 STM Lens $129.00 (was $149.00)
- Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM Standard Zoom Lens $1,699.00 (was $1,899.00)
- Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS III USM Lens $1,899.00 (was $2,099.00)
- Canon EF 16–35mm f/2.8L III USM Lens $1,949.00 (was $2,199.00)
- Canon BG-E21 Battery Grip for EOS 6D Mark II $129.00 (was $199.99)
- Canon Battery Grip BG-E20 for the Canon 5D Mark IV Digital SLR Camera $229.00 (was $299.99)
Sony gear:
- Sony Alpha a7 IIK with 28-70mm Lens $998.00 (was $1,683,15)
- Sony Alpha a7R III Mirrorless Digital Camera Body (V2) $1,998.00 (was $2,498.00)
- Sony Alpha 7R IV $2,998.00 (was $3,499.99)
- Sony Alpha 7C Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera – Black $1,598.00 (was $1,798.00)
- Sony FE 40mm F2.5 G Full-Frame Ultra-Compact G Lens $548.00 (was $598.00)
- Sony FE 50mm F1.2 GM Full-Frame Large-Aperture G Master Lens $1,898.00 (was $1,998.00)
- Sony FE 35mm F1.4 GM Full-Frame Large-Aperture Wide Angle G Master Lens $1,298.00 (was $1,398.00)
- Sony – FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM Wide-Angle Zoom Lens $1,998.00 (was $2,198.00)
- Sony FE 24-70 mm F2.8 G Master Full Frame Standard Zoom Lens $1,598.00 (was $2,122.61)
- Sony 24-70mm f/4 Vario-Tessar T FE OSS Interchangeable Full Frame Zoom Lens $698.00 (was $898.00)
- Sony – FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS Standard Zoom Lens $1,098.00 (was $1,299.99)
- Sony FE 70-300mm F4.5-5.6 G OSS Lens $1,173.00 (was $1,243.68)
- Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS Lens $1,998.00 (was $2,415.59)
- Sony FE 70-200mm F4 G OSS $1,298.00 (was $1,498.00)
- Sony E-mount FE 24mm F1.4 GM $1,298.00 (Was $1,398.00)
- Tamron – 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 Standard Zoom Lens for Sony E-Mount $799.00 (was $899.00)
Fujifilm gear:
- Fujifilm X-T4 Mirrorless Digital Camera XF16-80mm Lens Kit $2,049.00 (was $2,199.95)
- Fujifilm X-T4 Mirrorless Camera Body – Silver $1,549.00 (was $1,699.95)
- Fujifilm GFX 100S Body $5,499.00 (was $5,999.95)
- Fujinon GF50mmF3.5 R LM WR – Black $699.00 (was $999.95)
- Fujinon GF110mmF2 R LM WR Lens $2,299.00 (was $2,799.00)