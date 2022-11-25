Black Friday drone deals: DJI and more
Save on drones from DJI, Potensic, Autel Robotics, and more this Black Friday.
Camera drones aren’t just fun pieces of equipment. They continue to increase in popularity, and in some areas of photography, they are now a must-have in order to fulfill client needs and wants. Luckily there are quite a few excellent Black Friday drone deals. The popular (and for good reason) DJI drones are discounted, but you’ll also find deals on other trusted brands like Autel and Potensic. Whether you are purchasing your first drone, upgrading to a nicer one, or purchasing a gift, these deals will save you some cold hard cash.
DJI FPV Combo $899.00 (was $1,299.00)
FPV (first-person view) drones are an exciting way to fly, as you are fully immersed in the process. It takes some getting used to, but you can get even more epic shots than traditional drones once you get it down. This DJI FPV combo comes with everything you need to get started with FPV, including goggles, remote, drone, and extra parts for the inevitable crash.
Additional Black Friday drone deals
DJI drone deals
- DJI Mavic 3 Fly More Combo $2,849.00 (was $2,999.00)
- DJI FPV Drone Combo with Hard Case, Strobe Light, 128GB microSD Card $999.00 (was $1,029.00)
- DJI Mini 3 Pro Drone with RC Controller, Fly More Kit, Essential Acc. Kit $1,099.00 (was $1,118.00)
- DJI Mini 3 Pro Drone with RC Remote Controller & Hard Case Kit $949.00 (was $984.00)
- DJI Mini 2 Drone Fly More Combo w/64GB Card, Backpack, Landing Pad, PC Software $599.00 (was $872.84)
AirSelfie drone deals
- AirSelfie AIR NEO Selfie Pocket Drone, Bundle with AIR Universal 5000mAh Power Bank $185.00 (was $199.98)
- AirSelfie AIR NEO Selfie Pocket Drone, Blue $129.99 (was $149.99)
Autel Robotics drone deals
- Autel Robotics EVO Lite+ Standard Package, Orange $1,079.00 (was $1,317.00)
- Autel Robotics EVO Lite+ Standard Package, Gray $1,079.00 (was $1,317.00)
- Autel Robotics EVO Lite+ Standard Bundle, White $1,079.00 (was $1,549.00)
- Autel Robotics EVO Lite+ Premium Bundle, Orange $1,199.00 (was $1,849.00)
- Autel Robotics EVO Nano+ Premium Bundle, Orange $709.00 (was $1,099.00)
- Autel Robotics EVO II DUAL 640T V2 Standard Rugged Bundle $3,999.00 (was $7,400.00)
- Autel Robotics EVO II V2 Dual Radiometric Rugged Drone Bundle $8,200.00 (was $9,000.00)
- Autel Robotics EVO II V2 Pro 6K Rugged Drone Bundle $1,899.00 (was $2,499.00)
- Autel Robotics EVO II V2 Smart Controller $1,099.00 (was $1,199.00)
- Autel Robotics EVO Lite+ Premium Bundle, White $1,199.00 (was $1,849.00)
- Autel Robotics EVO Lite+ Standard Package, Gray $1,079.00 (was $1,549.00)
- Autel Robotics EVO Nano+ Premium Bundle, Gray $709.00 (was $1,099.00)
- Autel Robotics EVO Nano+ Premium Bundle, White $709.00 (was $1,099.00)
Potensic drone deals
- Potensic P5G Drones with Camera $149.99 (was $169.99)
- Potensic P5 Dreamer Mini Drones $159.99 (was $179.99)
- Potensic T25 GPS RC Drone with 2K HD Camera, 3x Batteries and Carrying Bag $125.00 (was $169.99)