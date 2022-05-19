Written By Abby Ferguson Updated Jun 16, 2022 2:59 PM

For those who like to maximize their screen real estate and achieve solid ergonomics, triple monitor stands can tame even the most elaborate desk setup. Sometimes it seems like you can never get enough screen space, so why not get three of them?. A triple monitor setup can make you more productive and reduce the amount you click back and forth between tabs or applications. It can also result in an epic gaming setup. The best triple monitor stands will keep your workspace looking clean and organized while saving your neck for those long screen sessions.

Things to consider before buying a triple monitor stand

Before we dig into our specific picks, we’ll unpack a few of the key features and terms you’ll see out there on the market. So, even if you pick a model outside this list, you’ll have the tools you need to make an informed choice.

Stand type

There are two main types of triple monitor stands that you can choose from. Freestanding models, as the name implies, simply sit on your desk without needing to drill holes or installation of any type. However, the base of freestanding triple monitor stands can be quite large, so be aware that you will lose some desk space with this option. You also need to pay attention to the center of gravity of your stand, as extending your displays too far forward can cause tipping.

The second option is a desk mount. Desk-mounted monitor stands attach to your desk with either a clamp or grommet mount. They can be sturdier than freestanding stands, as you don’t have to worry about the center of gravity as much. Desk mount stands also free up most desk space, giving you back precious real estate and making your workstation look tidier. They do require some trade-offs. They put more stress on your desk and often require at least some installation.

Monitor size

As with other monitor stands, you need to be sure that your monitors are compatible with the stand you are considering before spending your hard-earned money. Monitor stands will have a maximum monitor size and weight. For triple monitor stands, it will be a size per monitor. You may want to go slightly smaller than the maximum monitor size to be sure that you can fully adjust the positioning of one monitor without bumping into the one next to it. If you’re using a monitor that’s 27 inches or smaller, most stands should be just fine. If you’re going above that or your monitor has an unusually wide aspect ratio, it gets a bit more complicated. As 32-inch monitors become more normal, we expect to see support for them get more universal.

Adjustability

If you really want to fine-tune the angle of your monitors, look for a triple monitor stand with full articulation. Full articulation will allow you to turn a monitor 360 degrees for portrait or landscape orientation and an extensive range for tilt, swivel, and reach. Adjustability is also handy if you change positions frequently–such as from seated to standing–or need to show others your screen on occasion.

Cable management

Some monitor stands will offer built-in cable management to keep your cords organized and hidden from view. This is especially handy for a triple monitor setup, as there are extra cords to deal with. If you want a minimal, organized desk setup, look for a stand that offers fully internal cable management.

Here are our picks for the best triple monitor stands in 2022:

Best overall: HUANUO Triple Monitor Stand

Why it made the cut: HUANUO’s Triple Monitor stand holds monitors up to 32 inches and 17.6 pounds and has adjustable gas spring-activated arms, yet is still reasonably priced.

Key features:

Max monitor weight: 17.6 pounds

17.6 pounds Compatible monitor size: 17 to 32 inches

17 to 32 inches Max height: 26.2 inches

26.2 inches Color options: Black, silver, white

Pros

Reasonably priced

Sturdy

Integrated cable management

Available in three colors

Cons

A little bulky

Product description

For those who want to be immersed in their screen setup, the HUANUO Triple Monitor Stand allows you to mount three large monitors–up to 32 inches each. It has full articulation in the two side arms. Although there is slightly less range of motion in the center arm, you still get plenty of adjustability. All three monitors can easily rotate from landscape to portrait orientation for vertical use.

The arm is gas spring-activated for smooth, easy adjustments. You can tweak the tension in the arms as well to accommodate for different monitor weights. The stand mounts to your desk with a clamp or grommet mount on desks up to 3.15 or 2.36 inches thick, respectively. And there’s cushioning on the underside of the base plate to prevent it from scratching your desk.

This HUANUO monitor stand is VESA 75×75 and 100×100 compatible, so most monitors should have no issues mounting to it. It is a little bulky, so this won’t be ideal if a slim, minimal look is your thing. But it’s sturdy and reasonably priced, making it an excellent all-around option.

Why it made the cut: With a USB port for charging remotes or connecting peripherals and an audio port for headphones, the Mount-It! Triple Monitor Mount is the perfect setup for gaming.

Key features:

Max monitor weight: 15.4 pounds

15.4 pounds Compatible monitor size: Up to 32 inches

Up to 32 inches Max height: 20 inches

20 inches Color options: Silver

Pros

5-year warranty

Quick-release VESA plates

Holds large monitors

Includes audio and USB port on base

Cons

Could be a bit more robust

Product description

The Mount-It! Triple Monitor Mount is an ideal triple monitor stand for gaming or streaming. It has a USB 3.0 port to charge devices or connect your steering wheel and an audio port for headphones or a mic for better audio quality.

This stand supports three monitors up to 32 inches, though the max weight for each arm is only 15.4 pounds. So you’ll need to find lightweight monitors if you go with a large screen size. It’s VESA 75×75 and 100×100 compatible and has a quick-release plate, which makes mounting the monitors much easier.

The arms are fully adjustable to truly fine-tune your monitor angles and also have gas spring tension adjustments to hold the screens in place without needing tools. It has a sturdy base that can clamp onto your desk or be grommet mounted and is compatible with desks up to 4 inches thick.

Best 27 inch: ECHOGEAR 3 Monitor Desk Stand for Screens Up to 27″

Why it made the cut: ECHOGEAR’s triple monitor stand is sturdy enough to hold three monitors weighing 20 pounds each and has 25 inches of height adjustment for ergonomic adjustments.

Key features:

Max monitor weight: 20 pounds

20 pounds Compatible monitor size: Up to 27 inches

Up to 27 inches Max height: 25 inches

25 inches Color options: Black

Pros

Extremely sturdy

Holds heavy monitors

Tool free adjustments

Easy to install

Cons

Limited articulation

Product description

Though a 27 inch monitor isn’t massive, this ECHOGEAR triple monitor stand can support monitors up to 20 pounds each. It also has tool-free knobs to set tension on each arm, so you don’t have to worry about drooping even with those heavy monitors.

Unfortunately, there isn’t as much articulation as other monitor stands on the list, with just 15 degrees of tilt and 360 degrees of rotation. But it does have 25 inches of height adjustment, so you can make your setup much more ergonomic and thus save your neck and shoulders.

ECHOGEAR offers customer support seven days a week, so if you have installation questions or problems with your monitor stand, you can call them up for help. And, it’s a company with a sense of humor, so if you need a good laugh, peruse their blog or checkout their YouTube videos.

Why it made the cut: The Mount-It! Triple Monitor Electric Standing Converter adds standing functionality to a typical desk.

Key features:

Max monitor weight: 13.2 pounds

13.2 pounds Compatible monitor size: 17 to 32 inches

17 to 32 inches Max height: Up to 21 inches for platform height

Up to 21 inches for platform height Color options: Black

Pros

Built-in cable management

Works for seated or standing positions

Large work surface

10-year warranty

Cons

Expensive

Could be sturdier

Product description

Standing desks are a great way to stay healthier and have fewer back problems when stuck at the computer for long hours. But they can be expensive, and you would have to separately purchase a monitor stand if you wanted that. The Mount-It! Triple Monitor Electric Standing Desk Converter solves both problems. You simply place it on top of your current desk and attach your monitors, and you have a standing desk with a triple monitor stand.

The standing desk is electric, so you just need to push a button to raise or lower it. The motor is quiet and can support up to 55 pounds total. The work surface is 28.3 x 18.9 inches, which is plenty large to put your laptop there, giving you a fourth display. There’s also a tablet holder on the base of the monitor stand, so you can really deck this setup out with screens.

The monitor stand can support three monitors up to 32 inches, though it supports a max weight of 13.2 pounds per display, so you’ll need to find some lightweight monitors. The arms have 45 degrees of tilt, 360 degree of rotation, and swivel 15 degrees, so you have plenty of articulation for adjustments. It’s a pricey setup, but it gives you a lot more flexibility with your workstation, which is a huge benefit.

Best budget: HUANUO Triple Monitor Stand

Why it made the cut: At nearly half the price of the other options on the list, this freestanding monitor stand is a very affordable pick.

Key features:

Max monitor weight: 22 pounds

22 pounds Compatible monitor size: 13 to 24 inches

13 to 24 inches Max height: 16.7 inches

16.7 inches Color options: Black

Pros

Optional grommet mount for extra stability

Very affordable

Plenty of articulation

Padded base plate

Cons

Plastic screws in VESA mount

Product description

If you are looking for a cheap way to mount three monitors, the HUANUO Triple Monitor Stand is the way to go. Despite the low price, it is still sturdy enough to hold monitors that weigh up to 22 pounds. It’s a freestanding monitor model, so moving the displays too far forward or back will risk throwing off the center of gravity and causing a catastrophe. But, this stand comes with an optional grommet mount for added stability, so you don’t have to worry about that.

It can only hold monitors up to 24 inches, but you do get 16.7 inches of height extension. And you also get 45 degrees of downward and 15 degrees of upward tilt and 360 degree swivel. It’s VESA 75×75 and 100×100 compatible, so you’ll be able to attach most monitors. And it has padding under the base plate to protect your desk from scratches. For the price, it really is quite impressive.

FAQs

Q: How much are triple monitor stands? As with most products, how much a triple monitor stand costs will vary greatly. Depending on the stand type and the range of features offered, a triple monitor stand can cost anywhere between $60 and $400. Q: How do I adjust my triple monitor stand? How you adjust your triple monitor stand depends on what type of stand you have. You just need to move the arms around for many stand options as there are no locking mechanisms that keep them from moving. However, some will have knobs that you need to turn to unlock movement. Q: Do monitor arms damage the desk? In general, monitor arms should not damage the desk, but there is some risk of that happening depending on the type of monitor arm you are using and how long you keep it on your desk. If you clamp the monitor arms to the desk, there is a chance the desk surface will get scratched. Luckily, many monitor arms have some padding on the underside of the clamp to prevent this. You can put a piece of thin fabric down first to prevent scratching if your monitor arm does not have any protective surface.



If you leave the monitor arm clamped on your desk for years and years, you will likely have some difference in color between where the clamp has been and the rest of the desk.

Final Thoughts

Triple monitor stands are a great way to maximize your efficiency and productivity or the level of excitement when gaming. They will also keep you organized and make it more ergonomic, protecting your neck even when you put in long hours.

Methodology

The writers and editors at Pop Photo have decades of experience in almost every area of photography, including the less glamorous aspects of the medium, such as editing and office duties. When compiling this list of triple monitor stands, we looked at features like articulation, cable management, and maximum monitor size and weight. We made a point to highlight different brands and stand types. We also tried to choose products that offered at least some warranty should something go wrong with your stand. Lastly, we picked stands at a range of price points to suit the needs of different budgets.