I recommend a portable SSD to just about every photo and video creator I know. These tiny storage devices provide super high-speed transfers and allow you to edit assets without having to clog up your computer’s internal drive. Right now, Amazon has some of the best portable SSDs around for up to 70 percent off.

This is the sweet spot in the lineup, and it is the cheapest price I have ever seen on this particular model. You get a full 2TB of storage, which is plenty for most projects. It offers 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds over a USB-C connection.

It achieved an IP55 ruggedness rating, which means it can withstand water, dust, drops, and a spilled coffee during a 3 a.m. editing session.

More capacities

If you need more (or less) space, you can still save a ton of money. If you’re going to buy the 500GB model, I’d recommend just spending the extra $15 to get double the storage but do whatever works for you.