If you are serious about your retouching work, a tablet is almost a necessity. It allows for more precise control while making fine edits to portraits, product shots, or anything else that needs extensive work. The pen and tablet allow for pressure-sensitive brushwork and small, subtle adjustments that a mouse or trackpad simply cannot replicate. The same is true for illustration work; tablets are popular in this industry for good reason.

Wacom has been the leader in the retouching and illustration world for over 40 years. It makes tablets with and without displays and in a variety of sizes to suit the needs of all sorts of creatives. A selection of its devices are discounted during the Amazon Prime Early Access sale, which only goes through October 12. It’s a great time to invest in advanced retouching tools for yourself or as a gift for someone who wants to expand their retouching skills.

Wacom’s Intuos Pro tablets have long been the choice of designers, illustrators, and creatives. It lacks a screen, so there is a bit of a learning curve. But once you get used to it, it allows you much more control over your retouching, especially with tools like dodging, burning, and anything else brush-dependent. The Intuos Pro Medium has an active surface area that measures 8.7 x 5.8 inches, which is nice and large without taking up your entire desk space. It also features eight customizable buttons for setting shortcuts that you need. And it comes with the Wacom Pro Pen 2, which has an eraser and another two programmable buttons.

