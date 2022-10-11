We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

Buying a new lens is a fantastic way to break through a creative block and get excited about photography again. Unfortunately, it is typically a costly method of getting the creative juices flowing. However, there are more affordable alternatives to the expensive first-party likes of Canon, Nikon, or Sony. Samyang lenses (also called Rokinon) are highly affordable yet frequently pack in a surprising amount of quality and features. While all of its lenses aren’t top-tier quality, it does make many that rival much more expensive options. And, during the Amazon Prime Early Access sale, some of its lenses for Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm, and Canon, are on sale, saving you even more money.

85mm is a classic, dare I say essential, portrait focal length. This prime lens from Samyang offers a fast f/1.4 aperture, perfect for low-light conditions. It also creates some beautiful bokeh, which is a nice touch behind portrait subjects. The lens is sharp wide open but even sharper stopped down to f/2.8. Its autofocus is quiet, smooth, and reliable, and it pairs well with Sony’s Eye AF. The construction of the lens is quite solid and even features weather sealing for protection against the elements. You really can’t go wrong with this lens, especially considering that Sony’s 85mm f/1.8 GM lens goes for nearly four times as much.

Other Samyang lenses on sale:

Rokinon lenses on sale:

For Sony:

For Nikon:

For Canon: