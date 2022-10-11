Save on Samyang and Rokinon lenses during the Amazon Prime Early Access sale
Samyang and Rokinon lenses offer quality at low prices for a variety of mounts. Save even more during the Amazon Prime Early Access sale.
Buying a new lens is a fantastic way to break through a creative block and get excited about photography again. Unfortunately, it is typically a costly method of getting the creative juices flowing. However, there are more affordable alternatives to the expensive first-party likes of Canon, Nikon, or Sony. Samyang lenses (also called Rokinon) are highly affordable yet frequently pack in a surprising amount of quality and features. While all of its lenses aren’t top-tier quality, it does make many that rival much more expensive options. And, during the Amazon Prime Early Access sale, some of its lenses for Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm, and Canon, are on sale, saving you even more money.
Samyang SYIO85AF-E 85mm F1.4 Auto Focus Weather Sealed Lens for Sony E-Mount $466.65 (was $549.00)
Samyang
85mm is a classic, dare I say essential, portrait focal length. This prime lens from Samyang offers a fast f/1.4 aperture, perfect for low-light conditions. It also creates some beautiful bokeh, which is a nice touch behind portrait subjects. The lens is sharp wide open but even sharper stopped down to f/2.8. Its autofocus is quiet, smooth, and reliable, and it pairs well with Sony’s Eye AF. The construction of the lens is quite solid and even features weather sealing for protection against the elements. You really can’t go wrong with this lens, especially considering that Sony’s 85mm f/1.8 GM lens goes for nearly four times as much.
Other Samyang lenses on sale:
- Samyang AF 24-70mm f/2.8 Auto Focus Full Frame Zoom Lens for Sony E $721.65 (was $849.00)
- Samyang 35mm F1.8 Auto Focus Compact Full Frame Wide Angle Lens for Sony E Mount $296.65 (was $329.00)
- Samyang 24mm F1.8 AF Compact Full Frame Wide Angle for Sony E $356.96 (was $421.73)
- Samyang 35mm f/2.8 Ultra Compact Wide Angle Lens for Sony E Mount Full Frame $171.47 (was $399.00)
Rokinon lenses on sale:
For Sony:
- Rokinon 35mm F1.8 Auto Focus Compact Full Frame Wide Angle Lens for Sony E Mount $296.30 (was $329.00)
- Rokinon 135mm F1.8 AF Full Frame Auto Focus Telephoto Lens for Sony E Mount Cameras $848.15 (was $999.00)
- Rokinon 50mm F1.4 Full Frame Auto Focus Lens for Sony E-Mount $364.22 (was $395.00)
- Rokinon 24mm F1.4 ED AS IF UMC Wide Angle Lens for Sony E-Mount $372.71 (was $439.00)
- Rokinon AF 35mm f/1.4 Auto Focus Wide Angle Full Frame Lens for Sony FE Mount $423.65 (Was $799.00)
- Rokinon AF 75mm F1.8 Compact Auto Focus Telephoto Lens for Sony FE Mount $279.32 (was $329.00)
For Nikon:
- Rokinon 16mm f/2.0 Aspherical Wide Angle Lens for Nikon (DX) Cameras $287.81 (was $329.00)
- Rokinon 135mm F2.0 ED UMC Telephoto Lens for Nikon Digital SLR Cameras $423.65 (was $479.00)
- Rokinon 85mm F1.4 Aspherical Lens for Nikon with Automatic Chip $246.87 (was $279.00)
- Rokinon 8mm F3.5 Fisheye Fixed Lens for Nikon $169.76 (was $196.18)
- Rokinon 24mm F/1.4 Aspherical Wide Angle Lens for Nikon with Automatic AE Chip $423.65 (was $499.00)
- Rokinon 35mm F/1.4 AS UMC Wide Angle Lens for Nikon with Automatic Chip $340.24 (was $599.00)
For Canon:
- Rokinon 16M-C 16mm f/2.0 Aspherical Wide Angle Lens for Canon EF Cameras $253.85 (was $299.00)
- Rokinon 50mm F1.2 AS UMC High Speed Lens for Canon $338.75 (was $599.00)
- Rokinon 14mm F2.8 Ultra Wide Lens for Canon $245.36 (was $289.00)
- Rokinon 85mm F1.4 AF Lens for Canon EF Mount $466.10 (was $499.00)
- Rokinon 35mm f/1.4 Lens for Canon Cameras $338.75 (was $599.00)
- Rokinon Special Performance (SP) 85mm f/1.2 High Speed Lens for Canon EF with Built-in AE Chip $623.46 (was $744.95
- Rokinon 20mm f/1.8 AS ED UMC Wide Angle Lens for Canon EF $364.22 (was $599.00)