Photographers and video shooters can never have too many memory cards. They have the tendency to get lost, fill up when you don’t have a chance to clear off space, or simply fail. Having backups is essential, as is refreshing your supply as they age.

While SD and microSD card prices have come down drastically, it’s still a good idea to stock up when they go on sale. And with the holidays fast approaching, it’s also a good opportunity to buy some photography-related stocking stuffers. During the Prime Early Access sale, you can find a wide selection of memory cards on sale. We’ve dug through them to find some of the best deals, including some for up to 58% off.

If you have a drone or action camera, microSD cards are an essential part of your kit. New drones and action cameras are capable of some seriously impressive and high-quality footage, which requires fast memory cards with large storage capacities. This PNY microSDXC offers 512GB of storage (though other capacities are also available), so you won’t have to swap out cards as often. The advertised read speeds are up to 100MB/s and the write speeds are up to 90MB/s, so it will be fast enough to keep up with your DJI Mini 2’s 4K footage or raw bursts from your GoPro Hero 10.

Though many cameras have transitioned to CFexpress cards, many still accept SDXC. And, given the more affordable price of SDXC memory cards, they are still very popular and a better choice for many photographers. This Lexar card provides 128GB of storage, which is large enough to keep you shooting longer but not so large to put you at risk of losing everything should something happen to the card. It has a read speed of up to 250MB/s, which will be able to handle fast burst modes when photographing sports and other high-action subjects. And it is capable of recording 4K footage, which is perfect for vloggers or video creators.

Other worthwhile memory card deals: