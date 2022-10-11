Save on memory cards during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Stock up on memory cards during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
Photographers and video shooters can never have too many memory cards. They have the tendency to get lost, fill up when you don’t have a chance to clear off space, or simply fail. Having backups is essential, as is refreshing your supply as they age.
While SD and microSD card prices have come down drastically, it’s still a good idea to stock up when they go on sale. And with the holidays fast approaching, it’s also a good opportunity to buy some photography-related stocking stuffers. During the Prime Early Access sale, you can find a wide selection of memory cards on sale. We’ve dug through them to find some of the best deals, including some for up to 58% off.
PNY 512GB PRO Elite Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC Flash Memory Card $54.99 (was $109.99)
If you have a drone or action camera, microSD cards are an essential part of your kit. New drones and action cameras are capable of some seriously impressive and high-quality footage, which requires fast memory cards with large storage capacities. This PNY microSDXC offers 512GB of storage (though other capacities are also available), so you won’t have to swap out cards as often. The advertised read speeds are up to 100MB/s and the write speeds are up to 90MB/s, so it will be fast enough to keep up with your DJI Mini 2’s 4K footage or raw bursts from your GoPro Hero 10.
Lexar Professional 1667x 128GB SDXC UHS-II Card $36.08 (was $49.99)
Though many cameras have transitioned to CFexpress cards, many still accept SDXC. And, given the more affordable price of SDXC memory cards, they are still very popular and a better choice for many photographers. This Lexar card provides 128GB of storage, which is large enough to keep you shooting longer but not so large to put you at risk of losing everything should something happen to the card. It has a read speed of up to 250MB/s, which will be able to handle fast burst modes when photographing sports and other high-action subjects. And it is capable of recording 4K footage, which is perfect for vloggers or video creators.
Other worthwhile memory card deals:
- SanDisk 1TB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter $97.99 (was $199.99)
- PNY 256GB Elite-X Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC $27.99 (was $42.99)
- PNY 64GB EliteX-PRO90 Class 10 U3 V90 UHS-II SDXC Flash Memory Card $48.99 (was $77.99)
- PNY 32GB Elite Class 10 U1 microSDHC Flash Memory Card 3-Pack $14.79 (was $17.99)
- PNY 32GB Elite Class 10 U1 microSDHC Flash Memory Card 5-Pack $19.99 (was $24.99)
- PNY 64GB Elite-X Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC Flash Memory Card 3-Pack $16.99 (was $27.99)
- PNY 128GB Elite-X Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC Flash Memory Card $16.99 (was $24.99)
- PNY 128GB Premier-X Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC Flash Memory Card 2-Pack $22.94 (was $27.99)
- PNY 512GB PRO Elite Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC $54.99 (was $99.99)
- PNY 64GB Elite Class 10 U1 V10 SDXC Flash Memory Card 3-Pack $21.24 (was $24.99)
- PNY 128GB EliteX-PRO90 Class 10 U3 V90 UHS-II SDXC $91.80 (was $129.99)
- PNY 128GB Premier-X Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC Flash Memory Card 2-Pack $22.94 (was $27.99)
- SAMSUNG PRO Endurance 256GB MicroSDXC with Adapter $29.99 (was $54.99)
- SAMSUNG PRO Plus Full Size SDXC Card Plus Reader 256GB $34.99 (was $62.99)
- SAMSUNG EVO Select Micro SD + Adapter, 128GB microSDXC $16.49 (was $19.99)
- Lexar Professional 2000x 256GB SDXC UHS-II Card $253.90 (was $299.99)