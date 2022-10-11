We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

Hard drive storage space is a constant battle for many photographers. Drives seem to fill up far too quickly, leaving us scrambling to find a way to keep things backed up and safely stored. And while hard drives have become more affordable over the years, large storage solutions that work well for backup purposes are still pricey purchases. Luckily, there are some excellent deals to be had during the Prime Early Access sale, making it the perfect time to get some of those larger drives.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD $169.99 ( was $309.99)

Solid state drives (SSD) are the most reliable form of hard drive you can buy. There aren’t moving parts inside to get knocked around, so there is less chance of failure over time. That’s also why SSD is the preferred format for portable hard drives; they can take a lot more jostling than traditional hard drives. The SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD line is one of the best you can buy. Despite the larger storage capacity–one terabyte in this case–they are tiny little drives. It’s easy to toss in a camera bag to have with you on a shoot without adding weight or bulk. And they are fast, reliable, and durable. They provide 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance, meaning you don’t have to baby the thing if you have it with you on an adventure.

While portable hard drives are nice to have to keep things handy when out and about, large-capacity desktop drives are a must for keeping your library of work backed up. This monster of an HDD (hard disk drive) has 20 terabytes of storage, which should be able to back up entire portfolios for most photographers. It even has a front-facing USB C and USB 3.0 port for charging devices, which is a handy feature for something that will most likely live on your desk full-time. And it offers password protection to keep your files secure.

