There is truly no shortage of Adorama Black Friday deals available. And while you could sort through them to find what you are looking for, we’ve done a lot of the leg work for you. Below you’ll find deals in just about every category. There’s an especially long list of lighting deals, making it a perfect time to finally invest in that or to build out your kit. Whether you are shopping for yourself or knocking out some Christmas presents, chances are good that you’ll find something to be excited about.

One of our favorite Adorama Black Friday deals is Flashpoint’s XPLOR 600PRO TTL version. It’s $250 off right now, offering good savings for building out your lighting equipment kit. It features a built-in R2 2.4GHz radio remote system for full wireless control. It also uses an integrated reflector, so you can create attractive lighting without modifiers. Should you want to add modifiers, it utilizes a Bowens mount, so you’ll have no problem finding compatible pieces.

Another favorite is Nikon’s 28-75mm f/2.8 lens. It’s lightweight (only 1.2 pounds) and compact (3 x 4.8 inches) and extremely sharp. It also features a fast f/2.8 maximum aperture, making it great in low light conditions. And it gives a little more reach than traditional 24-70mm lenses, which is ideal for a lot of people. It’s also weather-sealed for protection against the elements.

Black Friday may be the best time to stock up on memory cards and storage devices in general. We especially love this deal on the Prograde Digital 128GB SDXC card. It offers fast read speeds of up to 300MB/s and write speeds up to 250MB/s. It’s also x-ray proof and shock-proof, so your files will stay safe even if the card sees some abuse.

More Adorama Black Friday deals:

Action cameras

Canon cameras & camera bundles

Nikon cameras & camera bundles

Olympus cameras

Sony cameras & camera bundles

Lenses

Lighting & lighting accessories

Video tools

Printers

Computers, monitors, & editing tools