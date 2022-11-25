The best Adorama Black Friday deals: Cameras, lenses, and more
You can save on a wide selection of photography gear this Black Friday at Adorama.
There is truly no shortage of Adorama Black Friday deals available. And while you could sort through them to find what you are looking for, we’ve done a lot of the leg work for you. Below you’ll find deals in just about every category. There’s an especially long list of lighting deals, making it a perfect time to finally invest in that or to build out your kit. Whether you are shopping for yourself or knocking out some Christmas presents, chances are good that you’ll find something to be excited about.
Flashpoint XPLOR 600PRO TTL Battery-Powered Monolight $649.00 (was $899.00)
One of our favorite Adorama Black Friday deals is Flashpoint’s XPLOR 600PRO TTL version. It’s $250 off right now, offering good savings for building out your lighting equipment kit. It features a built-in R2 2.4GHz radio remote system for full wireless control. It also uses an integrated reflector, so you can create attractive lighting without modifiers. Should you want to add modifiers, it utilizes a Bowens mount, so you’ll have no problem finding compatible pieces.
Nikon NIKKOR Z 28-75mm f/2.8 Lens $896.95 (was $1,196.95)
Another favorite is Nikon’s 28-75mm f/2.8 lens. It’s lightweight (only 1.2 pounds) and compact (3 x 4.8 inches) and extremely sharp. It also features a fast f/2.8 maximum aperture, making it great in low light conditions. And it gives a little more reach than traditional 24-70mm lenses, which is ideal for a lot of people. It’s also weather-sealed for protection against the elements.
Prograde Digital 128GB SDXC UHS-II U3 Class 10 V90 Cobalt Memory Card $109.00 (was $144.99)
Black Friday may be the best time to stock up on memory cards and storage devices in general. We especially love this deal on the Prograde Digital 128GB SDXC card. It offers fast read speeds of up to 300MB/s and write speeds up to 250MB/s. It’s also x-ray proof and shock-proof, so your files will stay safe even if the card sees some abuse.
More Adorama Black Friday deals:
Action cameras
- DJI Action 2 4K Ultra HD Dual-Screen Combo Camera with 128GB Card, Magnetic Case $496.64 (was $544.00)
- GoPro HERO11 Black with Sport Accessories Kit $434.99 (was $534.99)
- GoPro HERO11 Black Creator Edition with Sport Accessories Kit $560.99 (was $710.99)
- GoPro HERO11 Black with Adventure Kit & Accessories $449.99 (was $564.99)
- GoPro HERO10 Black Action Camera with Holiday Bundle $349.99 (was $499.99)
- GoPro HERO10 Black with 3 Extra Battery, Dual Charger, 128GB microSD Card $485.00 (was $535.00)
- GoPro HERO9 Black Deluxe Kit $419.99 (was $469.99)
- Insta360 Sphere Invisible Drone 360 Camera $386.99 (was $429.99)
- Insta360 ONE X2 Pocket Camera $364.99 (was $429.99)
- Insta360 ONE RS Core Module with 4K Boost Lens and 5.7K 360 Lens 5.7K 360 Lens $494.99 (was $549.99)
- Insta360 Go 2 High-Capacity Edition 64GB Tiny Mighty Action Camera, White $309.99 (was $329.99)
Canon cameras & camera bundles
- Canon EOS R10 Mirrorless Digital Camera Body $879.00 (was $979.00)
- Canon EOS R5 C Mirrorless Digital Cinema Camera Body $4,599.00 (was $4,799.00)
- Canon EOS R5 Mirrorless Camera Body With Flashpoint Zoom Li-on X R2 TTL Flash $3,699.00 (was $3,899.00)
- Canon EOS R6 FF Mirrorless Camera w/RF 24-105mm USM Lens Bundle with Tripod Kit $3,399.00 (was $3,599.00)
- Canon EOS Rebel T7 24.1MP DSLR Camera with EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS II Lens and EF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 III Lens $549.00 (was $599.00)
Nikon cameras & camera bundles
- Nikon Z 6II Mirrorless Digital Camera $1,696.95 (was $1,996.95)
- Nikon Z 7II Mirrorless Digital Camera Body with 128GB SD Memory Card, Extra Battery, Cleaning Kit $2,596.95 (was $2,996.95
- Nikon D850 DSLR Camera Body With Free PC Accessory Bundle $2,496.95 (was $2,996.95)
Olympus cameras
- OM SYSTEM OM-1 Mirrorless Digital Camera $1,999.99 (was $2,199.99)
Sony cameras & camera bundles
- Sony Alpha a7R IV Mirrorless Digital Camera Body (V2) with Flash Kit $2,998.00 (was $3,498.00)
- Sony ZV-1 Compact 4K HD Camera – Free Bundle With 32GB SDHC U3 Memory Card, Mac Software Package $648.00 (was $748.00)
- Sony Alpha a7II Mirrorless with 28-70mm OSS Lens, Memory Card & Joby GorillaPod $998.00 (was $1,598.00)
- Sony a7 III Mirrorless Digital Camera with Flashpoint Zoom Li-ion R2 Speedlight $1,698.00 (was $1,998.00)
Lenses
- DZOFILM Vespid Prime Cinema Lens Kit A with 25/35/50/75/100/125mm T2.1 Lens & Hard Case, PL-Mount $6,375.00 (was $7,499.00)
- DZOFILM Vespid Prime Cinema 8-Lens Kit with 16mm T2.8, 25/35/50/75/100/125mm T2.1, Macro 90mm T2.8 Lens, EF-Mount $7,999.00 (was $10,498.00)
- Olympus M. Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm f/4-5.6 “R” Zoom Lens, Black, for Micro Four Thirds System $129.99 (was $199.99)
- Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 DG DN ART Lens for Sony E-Mount $1,279.00 (was $1,399.00)
- Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports Lens for Sony E $1,349.00 (was $1,499.00)
- Sigma AF 35mm f/1.4 DG DN ART Lens for Sony E $749.00 (was $899.00)
- Sony FE 50mm f/1.2 G Master Lens with Accessories Kit $1,898.00 (was $1,998.00)
- Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD Lens for Sony E $1,199.00 (was $1,399.00)
Lighting & lighting accessories
- CLAR 204 Phantom Series Bi-Color On Camera LED Light $24.95 (was $59.95)
- CLAR Fresnel Lens Mount Pro (Lenticular Lens) $39.95 (was $72.00)
- CLAR LF-480rgbw 50w 19″ RGB Ring Light $129.00 (was $229.00)
- CLAR LF-Y500 Double Arm 3000-6500K LED Light $39.95 (was $99.00)
- CLAR S30 Focusing LED Light (Godox S30) $129.00 (was $249.00)
- CLAR WL8P Waterproof LED Light $69.00 (was $129.00)
- Flashpoint eVOLV 200 TTL R2 Pocket Flash Kit $229.00 (was $299.00)
- Flashpoint XPLOR 100 Pro TTL R2 Battery-Powered Monolight $179.00 (was $299.00)
- Flashpoint Zoom Li-on III R2 TTL Speedlight Flash for Nikon Cameras $139.00 (was $229.00)
- Flashpoint XPLOR Power 1200 Pro R2 TTL Flash and Pack Kit With Battery 36V, 2600mAh (Godox AD1200 Pro) $1,059.00 (was $1,519.00)
- Flashpoint XPLOR 600 R2 HSS TTL Battery-Powered All-In-One Outdoor Flash $429.00 (was $699.00)
- Flashpoint XPLOR 400 + 10′ C (Century) Light Stand + EZ Lock Deep Parabolic 48″ $599.00 (was $883.95)
- Litepanels Astra 6X Bi-Color LED Panel, With Flashpoint Pro Air Cushioned Heavy Duty Light Stand 9.5′ $899.99 (was $1,196.20)
- Lume Cube 2.0 Professional Lighting Kit $224.99 (was $299.99)
- Profoto B10 AirTTL Off Camera Flash Head and Continuous Light $1,495.00 (was $1,795.00)
- Rotolight AEOS 2 RGBWW Studio LED Light Explorer Kit $1,439.00 (was $1,799.00)
- Westcott 1×3 Rapid Box Switch $189.50 (was $239.90)
- Westcott FJ200 200Ws Strobe with DC Battery $309.90 (was $399.90)
- MagMod Starter Flash Kit 2 with MagGrip 2, MagGrid 2 and MagSphere 2 $93.46 (was $109.95)
Video tools
- Atomos Shinobi 7″ Full HD IPS Touchscreen HDR Photo and Video Monitor, Supports 4K HDMI Input $499.00 (was $699.00)
- Atomos SHOGUN CONNECT 7″ Network-Connected HDR Video Monitor & Recorder 8kp30/4kp120 $999.00 (was $1,299.00)
- Lilliput A7S 7″ IPS Full HD HDMI Field LED Monitor, 4K Support, 1920×1200, Red $139.00 (was $189.00)
- Rode Wireless GO II Compact Microphone System, Bundle with Turnstile Audio TASL500 Lavalier Microphone $189.99 (was $219.99)
- Rode Wireless GO Compact Wireless Mic System, White, Bundle with TASL500 Lav Mic $189.99 (was $219.99)
- SmallRig Professional Accessory Kit with Cage and NATO Handle for BMPCC 6K PRO $209.00 (was $299.00)
- SmallHD 702 Touch 7″ On-Camera LCD Touchscreen Monitor, 1500 nits Brightness, 1920×1200 $1,599.00 (was $1,799.00)
- SmallHD Indie 7 7″ Full-HD 16:9 Touchscreen On-Camera Monitor $1,099.00 (was $1,399.00)
- Zhiyun CRANE-M2S 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer Combo $259.00 (was $349.00)
- Zhiyun CRANE-M3 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer $295.00 (was $369.00)
- Zhiyun CRANE-M3 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer Pro Kit $399.00 (was $649.00)
- Zhiyun Smooth Q4 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer for Smartphones $99.00 (was $119.00)
- Zhiyun SMOOTH-X2 2-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer for Smartphones $69.00 (was $119.00)
Printers
- Canon imageCLASS MF453dw All-In-One Wireless and Mobile Ready Duplex Monochrome Laser Printer $259.99 (was $349.00)
- Canon IVY Mini Wireless Photo Printer, Rose Gold $79.99 (was $129.99)
- Canon Pixma G7020 Wireless MegaTank Multifunction Inkjet Color Printer $319.00 (was $379.00)
- Canon PIXMA MG3620 Wireless Inkjet Photo All-in-One Printer $69.00 (was $99.00)
- Canon TS Series PIXMA TS9521C Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Duplex Craft Printer $229.00 (was $299.00)
- Epson EcoTank ET-2720 All-In-One Supertank Printer, Black, Refurbished $129.00 (was $199.00)
- Epson EcoTank Photo ET-2760 All-In-One Cartridge-Free Supertank Inkjet Printer, White, Refurbished by Epson $199.99 (was $299.99)
- Epson EcoTank Photo ET-8550 Wide-Format All-in-One Cartridge-Free Supertank Inkjet Printer $699.99 (was $799.99)
- Epson SureColor P900 17″ Wide Format Wireless Inkjet Photo Printer. Refurbished $899.00 (was $1,099.00)
Computers, monitors, & editing tools
- Apple MacBook Pro 16″ with Liquid Retina XDR Display, M1 Pro Chip with 10-Core CPU and 16-Core GPU, 16GB Memory, 512GB SSD, Space Gray, Late 2021 $2,199.00 (was $2,499.00)
- Apple MacBook Pro 16″ with Liquid Retina XDR Display, M1 Pro Chip with 10-Core CPU and 16-Core GPU, 16GB Memory, 1TB SSD, Space Gray, Late 2021 $2,299.00 (was $2,699.00)
- Adobe Photoshop 2023 and Premiere Elements 2023 for Win & Mac $97.49 (was $149.99)
- Adobe Photoshop Elements 2023 for Win & Mac $64.99 (was $99.99)
- Wacom Intuos Creative Pen Tablet, Small, Black $39.95 (was $69.95)
- BenQ GW2480T 24″ 16:9 Full HD IPS Eye-Care Monitor with Built-in Speakers $169.99 (was $199.99)
- BenQ GW2780T 27″ 16:9 Full HD IPS Eye-Care Monitor with Built-In Speakers $189.99 (was $229.99)
- BenQ GW2475H 23.8″ 16:9 Full HD Stylish IPS LED Monitor with Eye-Care $119.99 (was $169.99)