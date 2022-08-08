Save up to 50 percent on Joby GorillaPods, lighting equipment, and more at Adorama
Photography seems like a never-ending game of discovering more accessories you need (or at least want). Figuring out your camera and a few lenses is really just the start. The list of miscellaneous pieces of equipment that can up your photography game or get you involved in different genres is long and potentially ever-growing.
Depending on your area of focus, there are a handful of things that you do need to make sure to have in your arsenal. Of course, a tripod–or two–is something that every photographer needs, as it comes in handy for many situations. Lighting equipment is crucial for many photographers, including those who focus on portraits and weddings. And videographers or podcasters will need a quality mic setup. All those accessories can add up quickly, however. Luckily, Adorama has some excellent deals right now, making it a good time to build out your accessories kit.
JOBY GorillaPod 3K Kit $49.19 (was $99.95)
- JOBY GorillaPod 5K Tripod Kit with Rig $104.95 (was $199.99)
- JOBY GripTight GorillaPod PRO 2 $49.95 (was $59.31)
- Manfrotto 055 3-Section Aluminum Tripod with Horizontal Column $269.95 (was $359.88)
- Manfrotto 502 Pro Video Head with 504PLONG Long Quick Release Mounting Plate and Flat Base $179.88 (was $274.88)
- DJI Ronin-SC Gimbal Stabilizer $279.00 (was $439.00)
- Rotolight NEO 2 On-Camera LED $164.95 (was $299.00)
- Godox LED1000Y Tungsten LED Video Lightdeo Light $99.00 (was $320.00)
- H&A Suspension Shockmount for Large Diaphragm Condenser Microphones $13.99 (was $34.99)
- Kirk Quick Release L-Bracket for Fuji X-T2 Digital Camera $25.20 (was $110.00)
- Nikon MB-D16 Multi Power Battery Pack for D750 Digital Camera $136.95 (was $336.95)
- Lowepro Photo Hatchback BP 150 AW II Backpack $64.54 (was $104.99)
- Lowepro Flipside Trek BP 450 AW Backpack $199.00 (was $274.99)
- ProOPTIC Lens Cleaning Tissue Paper $0.25 (was $0.99)