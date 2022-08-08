Photography seems like a never-ending game of discovering more accessories you need (or at least want). Figuring out your camera and a few lenses is really just the start. The list of miscellaneous pieces of equipment that can up your photography game or get you involved in different genres is long and potentially ever-growing.

Depending on your area of focus, there are a handful of things that you do need to make sure to have in your arsenal. Of course, a tripod–or two–is something that every photographer needs, as it comes in handy for many situations. Lighting equipment is crucial for many photographers, including those who focus on portraits and weddings. And videographers or podcasters will need a quality mic setup. All those accessories can add up quickly, however. Luckily, Adorama has some excellent deals right now, making it a good time to build out your accessories kit.