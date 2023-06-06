While DJI often grabs most of the glory in the gimbal world, Zhiyun has been quietly making excellent camera stabilizers for relatively affordable prices. Now, the company has announced two new gimbals, including the Crane-M 3S for smaller cameras and phones and the upmarket Weebill 3S for mirrorless cameras. Both models are already available for order. Here’s a rundown of each offering.

Zhiyun Crane-M 3S

This is the smaller of Zhiyun’s new offerings, and it’s meant for more compact camera setups like the Canon EOS-M50, the Nikon Z 50, the Sony A6300, or other similar (mostly crop-sensor) bodies with kit lenses. The battery promises up to 7.5 hours of life on a single charge, but that really depends on your usage and camera kit. When you do run out of battery, however, it’s easy to swap batteries on and off to keep filming without having to take apart the gimbal or even remove the camera.

The Crane-M 3S weighs just about 1.5 pounds, and it adds a few nice features not found in the previous model. The new version now includes a small light that sits next to the camera and draws power directly from the Crane M-3S battery. It’s small, but it allows you to change the color temperature of the light to better match your surroundings.

A 1.22-inch, full-color display allows for easy navigation around the shooting modes and settings. The Crane-M 3S shooting modes include a panorama sweep and a new Vortex mode, which rotates the camera in a dynamic way. Newly added Bluetooth connectivity eschews the need for a wire for starting and stopping recording at the simple touch of a button.

The Zhiyun Crane-M 3S is currently available for $299, and it comes with a case, an extension handle that splits into tripod feet, and the necessary wires.

Zhiyun Weebill 3S

If you’re looking for something to support a larger mirrorless camera with a full-frame sensor, then the Weebill 3S should fit your need. This new model boasts the ability to easily switch back and forth between horizontal and vertical shooting modes. That’s increasingly important in a world where vertical, short-form video continues to gain momentum. Tik Toks have to look good, too.

The vertical flipping mechanism works on a quick-release system, so it’s easy to clip the camera without having to worry about the motors moving the camera around. Zhiyun has also improved the sling grip with an adjustable wrist rest that can accommodate whatever hand position you prefer.

A 0.96-inch display allows for quick navigation through the menus, and wireless controls from the gimbal work with most major camera releases. The built-in joystick adds an extra level of control in addition to the trigger and control wheel on the front of the device. Like the Crane-M 3S, the new Weebill 3S also includes the small fill light complete with adjustable color temperature. Of course, using that light will affect the overall battery life, which can go up to 11.5 hours under the right circumstances.

The Zhiyun Weebill 3S is available now for $319 for the gimbal alone, or you can go up to $439 if you want the extra handle, adjustable wrist rest, and case. If you’re going to be shooting for extended periods of time, we definitely recommend the kit with the extra ergonomic handles. Your wrists and forearms will absolutely appreciate the extra investment.