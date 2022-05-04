Drone debutantes, rejoice! At the 2022 Snap Partner Summit, Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel announced the launch of Pixy, a user-friendly, yellow pocket drone built specifically for use with the Snapchat app.

Dubbed the “friendly flying camera” and touted as having no controller or complex setup, this little device allows even the least experienced drone operators to have a little fun and potentially create some amazing footage. Coupled with the editing features in the Snapchat app, it should provide plenty of creative freedom.

Weighing just 3.6 ounces, the Pixy is not recommended for use when winds are gusting greater than 7 mph. Snap Inc.

Key specs

Shoots 12-megapixel stills and 2.7K/30p video

16MB of local storage can save 100 videos or 1000 photos

Footage automatically syncs with the Snapchat app

A swappable battery provides power for five to eight flights ranging from 10 to 20 seconds

Charges via USB-C cable or dual battery charger

3.6 ounces

Pixy, clocking in at 3.6 ounces, gives you five to eight flights on a single charge, ranging from 10 to 20 seconds per flight—however, it can stay in the sky for up to one minute per launch. The drone’s battery is swappable and takes approximately 40 minutes to charge. While the main camera on the front captures 12-megapixel stills and 2.7K video, a camera on the bottom helps it avoid crashing into obstacles.

How it works

It’s easy to use—simply pair Pixy with your phone and press the button on top to start a flight. There are four different flying modes to choose from: Hover, Orbit, Reveal, and Follow—you can see a demo of each in the video above. Once selected, Pixy takes off from the palm of your hand and does its thing, without any further direction from the user. There are no remote controls, even from the app. Pixy will track you for the predetermined duration before landing back in your palm. The drone will indicate it’s ready to touch down by blinking its green LED light.

In the Snapchat app, you’ll find all footage saved to the “Memories” tab, where you can edit and share with others via the app—or any other platform. There are even special effects developed specifically for Pixy footage, and “Director Mode” gives access to tons of fun features.

Users can select the flight mode via a dial on the top of Pixy. Snap Inc.

While the quality is by no means something you’d want to consistently share in a large format, like on YouTube, it’s perfect for the smartphone screen. Even when blown up, the footage has a grainy, shaky quality that’s more nostalgic than anything.

Price and availability

Pixy is now available for pre-order. $249.99 gets you the Flight Pack which includes the drone, two batteries, and a charger. For $229.99 you can get just the drone and a single battery, plus a USB-C charging cable. A bumper and carrying strap are also included with orders. Additional batteries can be picked up for $19.99.

The drone will be sold in the U.S. and France and has a shipping lead time of 16-17 weeks. We’re hoping to get one in our hands to play with soon. We’ll post a short review when we do.