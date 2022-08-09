Photographers are familiar with the refrain, “how will I carry it all?”—all being the cameras, lenses, laptops, and other gear necessary for a good and proper adventure. Peak Design answered that question in 2018 with its original Travel Backpack. Now, the brand has collaborated with specialty gear retailer Huckberry to release an exclusive, limited-edition Peak Design x Huckberry backpack dubbed the “X-Pac.”

Huckberry x Peak Design X-Pac bag specs

With a volume of 30 liters (about eight gallons), the backpack clocks in at 3.4 pounds and can expand to 33 liters or compress to 27. When fully expanded, it can accommodate up to three Peak Design Packing Cubes.

As the name suggests, this bag is designed to be the ultimate travel companion. Padded shoulder straps store easily under magnetic flaps, making checking it easy. There is also an axial strap attachment and sternum strap for more comfort. The X-Pac bag fits in the overhead bin as well as under the airplane seat. Plus, it’s approved as an international carry-on. Multiple 360-degree grab handles make it convenient to carry, and your electronics will be snug as bugs in the padded laptop and tablet sleeves.

X-Pac fabric is known for its extreme durability. Peak Design/Huckberry

Traveling with a backpack can be risky, but the design team thought of it all, with zipper pulls that are theft-deterrent. Don’t want to lug it on your back? The pass-through allows it to sit atop your roller suitcase. And for the over-packer, there are incredibly expandable pockets for water bottles, tripods, and other unwieldy items. Zippered mesh interior pockets and a large top pocket keep all the knickknacks organized.

What’s so great about X-Pac?

When designing the Peak Design x Huckberry X-Pac Travel Backpack, the team kept sustainability and durability in mind. The backpack is Fair Trade Certified with climate-neutral construction.

Designers also chose to use X-Pac fabric, which is a sailcloth created to withstand the extremes. The fabric is completely waterproof with X-Ply fiber reinforcement and four-layer laminates for durability.

The pack offers 30L of internal storage space. Peak Design/Huckberry

Price and availability

The Peak Design x Huckberry X-Pac Travel Backpack is now available on Huckberry’s website. It comes in one color, Coyote, and retails for $260. However, if you’re eyeing one, you’ll have to act fast. It’s already sold out, so the best you can do is jump when they restock.