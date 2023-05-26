The best Memorial Day computer and laptop deals: MacBooks, monitors, and more
If your editing machine is starting to get slow, it's time for an upgrade on a discount.
As photographers and video makers, we spend a ton of time in front of our computers. Even over this long Memorial Day weekend, we’ll all probably spend some time in front of our glowing screens editing images and footage that we shot during the holiday. If your computer is slow or your monitor’s colors are getting wacky, this is a great opportunity to get a new one with a solid discount. Whether you’re looking for a MacBook, a Windows machine, a new display, or something else, there’s a good chance it’s on sale this weekend. We’ll update these links periodically (between hot dogs), but if you see something you want, don’t wait on it because things will sell out or change price.
Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) $1,899 (was $2,499)
Apple
This is the exact laptop I have been using for about a year now, and it has been the best computer I’ve ever owned. The 14-inch screen isn’t huge, but it offers high enough resolution that it’s easy to edit on and very portable. Apple’s proprietary chips run shockingly fast thanks to the very tight integration between shared memory (RAM), GPU, and CPU. Yes, it’s one generation old, but the leap from the M1 to the M2 wasn’t nearly as huge as the previous-gen leap, so don’t let that discourage you. This is a beast of a computer that will serve as your editing machine for years to come.
The best Memorial Day laptop deals
- Apple 2022 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2, $1,099 (Was $1,299)
- Dell Inspiron 16 5630 Laptop, $1230.22 (Was $1,299.99)
- Dell Inspiron 3511 Laptop, $859 (Was $949)
- HP – ENVY 2-in-1 15.6″ Full HD Touch-Screen Laptop – Intel Evo Platform – Core i7 – 16GB Memory – 512GB SSD $799 (was $1,149)
- Acer Aspire 5 A515-46-R3UB, $319.99 (Was $389.99)
- Acer Aspire Vero AV15-51-7617, $509.99 (Was $699.99)
- ASUS – ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition 15.6″ QHD Gaming Laptop – AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX – 16GB Memory – Radeon RX 6800M – 512GB SSD $1,099 (was $1,699)
- ASUS TUF Dash F15, $1449.99 (Was $1,599.99)
- ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X, $1399 (Was $1,649.99)
- ASUS – ROG Zephyrus 14” WQXGA 120Hz Gaming Laptop – AMD Ryzen 9– 16GB DDR5 Memory – AMD Radeon RX 6700S – 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD $1,099 (was $1,649)
- Razer Blade 15, $1,799.99 (Was $2,999.99)
- Razer Blade Pro 17, $1,799.99 (Was $3,199.99)
The best Memorial Day desktop deals
- M2 Mac Mini, $499 (Was $599)
- Dell Inspiron 3910 Desktop, $651 (Was $749.99)
- Acer Aspire TC-1760-UA92 Desktop, $549.99 (Was $619.99)
- Acer Predator Orion 3000 PO3-630-UA15 Gaming Desktop, $1599.98 (Was $1,699.99)
- ASUS ROG Strix GA35 Gaming Desktop, $3,409.98 (Was $4,299.99)
- HP 2022 Newest All-in-One Desktop, $529 (Was $589)
- HP Envy Desktop Bundle PC, $1,299.99 (Was $1,599.99)
The best Memorial Day monitor deals
- Dell E1916HV, $79.99 (Was $109.99)
- Acer Nitro KG241Y, $119.99 (Was $179.99)
- Acer R240HY, $99.99 (Was $149.99)
- ASUS VG247Q1A, $159 (Was $169)
- SAMSUNG CF39, $159 (Was $219.99)
- SAMSUNG LC49G95TSSNXZA, $1,049.99 (Was $1,399.99)
- LG SDQHD, $596.99 (Was $699.99)
- BenQ GW2780T, $199.99 (Was $229.99)