Leica has announced an updated version of the Summilux-M 35mm f/1.4 ASPH, one of the brand’s all-time most popular M-mount lenses. Best of all, the new version will retail for less than its predecessor and offers several key advantages.

An integrated hood can be deployed when needed. Leica

The new Leica Summilux 35mm f/1.4 offers three key upgrades over its predecessor, two internal, and one external. Under the hood, the lens sports an 11-bladed aperture compared to a 9-bladed one in the older version. Generally speaking, the more blades an aperture diaphragm has, the better/more circular the bokeh. So we’ll definitely be curious to see how the out-of-focus renditions of this lens compare to that of its predecessor.

Next, the updated Leica can now focus as close as 15.8 inches, which is significantly closer than its predecessor’s 27-inch close focus distance. Leica engineers accomplished this by giving the new lens an in-house designed, patent-pending double cam focusing system.

Finally, the updated Summilux now sports a built-in, rounded, metal lens hood. The integrated hood can be pulled out and pushed in as needed.

What’s the same?

Both black and silver versions are available. The latter cost $200 more. Leica

Related: Leica just had its best financial year ever. Wait, what?

Optically speaking, there are no changes. The new 35mm still uses the same nine elements arranged in five groups, including one aspherical element. And size-wise, the updated lens is just a hair or two wider (2mm) and a tiny bit shorter (also 2mm).

Price & availability

The new Leica Summilux 35mm f/1.4 is available in black and silver for a price of $5,395.00 and $5,595.00, respectively. That’s a solid discount compared to the $5,995.00 (black) and $6,195.00 (silver) retail price of its predecessor.