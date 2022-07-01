Ilford’s annual ultra-large format film sale is back

Shooting on a special camera that doesn’t take standard film? For the 17th year in a row, British film manufacturer Ilford Photo is bringing back its ultra-large format (ULF) campaign. For a limited time, photographers can buy extra-large sheet film and other non-standard sizes without the usually imposed order minimum.

“We know that there are many vintage, collectible, and homemade cameras out there and that it can often be difficult or impossible to get film for these non-standard formats. This program allows us to support these film photographers to allow the continued use of these cameras,” the company writes.

The annual sale is an opportunity to purchase non-standard film without a minimum order.

Available Ilford ultra-large format film

The available films are Ilford Delta 100, Ilford FP4 Plus, and Ilford HP5 Plus, each of which comes in a variety of sizes—not all of which are consistent across film stocks.

Delta 100 sheet film ranges from 5 by 7 inches to 16 by 20 inches, while FP4 Plus goes from 2.25 by 3.25 inches to 18 by 24 inches and can come in rolls of 10 inches by 100 feet. Ilford is offering HP5 Plus as sheet film from 2.25 by 3.25 inches to 20 by 24 inches. It’s also available in various roll formats, including 8 inches by 100 feet and 2.75 inches by 50 feet, both double perforated. Check the item list for a complete inventory.

Offerings are based on feedback Ilford has received over the years, but the company notes that it is always willing to take recommendations into consideration. Photographers should inform their local reseller of any requests, which will then be passed along to Ilford.

How to buy

The deadline to order from the Ilford ultra-large format sale is Friday, August 19. Order will begin shipping to resellers in October. Photographers should check with their stockist for end delivery dates.

The sale is available in the U.S., as well as Europe and Asia. Consult the list of participating distributors to find a dealer in your area.