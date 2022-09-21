It pays to be bold, in photography and in life. That’s how one lucky music fan ended up with an entire roll of behind-the-scene shots of his favorite band, a young, up-and-coming Depeche Mode. And it all started with a gently tossed roll of film and a note. Here’s how it went down.

No cameras allowed

The year is 1983 and the relatively new British electronic band, Depeche Mode, is set to play Ulster Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Brian McDonnell, a huge fan of the band and young photography enthusiast, is stoked. Unfortunately, the venue has a strict “No cameras” policy. So, instead of sneaking one in, Brian comes up with the innovative plan to toss a roll of film on the stage with a message requesting snaps. He also includes his return address on the note.

The roll is filled with candid moments. Courtesy of Anne McDonnell Lawrence

At the time, Brian has no expectation of Depeche Mode following through. But, much to his surprise, they do just that. The resulting images, shared for the first time earlier this month, show a legendary band on the cusp of greatness. And the candid, behind-the-scenes nature of the shots, many snapped in their green room, only adds to how special they are.

Why we’re seeing the Depeche Mode film photos now

Sadly, Brian McDonnell passed away 20 years ago from a heart attack at the age of 37. And, up until recently, these images have been seen by only a small handful of people. But that all changed when they were discovered by Brian’s sister, Anne McDonnell Lawrence who shared them with the Facebook Group, Belfast Concert Photographs 1980s.

The photos and story were subsequently picked up by the BBC, who reached out to Anne for comment. Incredibly, she recalls the night of the show well, telling the news organization “I remember him telling me he was at the concert and he had brought a film for a camera with him—he wrapped his name and address around it and asked them to take photos and send them back to him. He never thought he would even get a response. I don’t know how long after, but he got the film sent back to him.”

The wrap

So what’s the takeaway? Certainly not to pelt the next band you see with celluloid, especially given the price of a roll these days. Nope, instead, the takeaway is to think outside the box and be bold. Do that, and maybe, just maybe you’ll be pleasantly surprised.

So, the next time you are told “No cameras allowed,” I challenge you to be like Brian and come up with a creative workaround (that doesn’t break the rules).