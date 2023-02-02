If you want to get all the way down to a super-fast f/1 aperture, there aren’t a ton of options out there. Fujifilm offers its beastly XF50mm f/1 R WR or you could drop $13,000 on the Leica 50mm f/0.95 Noctilux-M Aspherical Lens. Soon, however, Nikon shooters will have access to Cosina’s Voigtländer 50mm f/1 Aspherical lens, which is already available in the Leica M mount for $1,700.

According to the (translated) release, the Nikon Z-mount version will be essentially identical to the Leica model in every other aspect. It will share the same lens formula, which includes nine elements in seven groups. A pair of aspherical elements inside help enable that super-fast maximum aperture with their unique shape.

If you’re familiar with other lenses in the Voigtländer lineup, you won’t be surprised to find out that it’s manual-only when it comes to focus. But, it does offer some high-end features including a 12-blade aperture and an electronic connection to the camera for EXIF data in order to make it feel like a modern lens.

Venus Laowa currently offers its Argus 45mm f/0.95 lens for $599, which will likely be considerably cheaper than the new Cosina lens, but it lacks the aspherical elements which give the Voigtländer its signature look. Right now, there’s no US release information for the new Cosina lens, but we’ll update this post when the official price and US ship date become available.