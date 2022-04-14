If you’re a photographer with FOMO and often lug around more gear than seems humanly possible, jumbled in an improvised camera sack (me), you’re in luck. Kiss disorganization and fumbling goodbye with the arrival of Chrome Industries’ updated Niko Camera Collection 3.0. Chrome Industries took input from veteran photographers when redesigning this collection, adding plenty of handy new features and improving overall comfort.

The company—which has manufactured bags and packs for city slickers since 1995—also released a new line of camera straps designed for “peace of mind and easy access for photographers on the move.”

The bag updates

Chrome Industries Niko Camera Backpack keeps your gear safe and easily accessible. Chrome Industries

The Niko Camera Backpack 3.0 is a $280 boxy beast that is meant to organize and protect all your gear. The updates prioritize accessibility, with the addition of extra internal and external pockets and an updated side door access to the main compartment. The laptop sleeves also got a bump in size and padding, and will now fit up to a 16-inch device.

Customizable modular dividers allow you to configure your backpack exactly to your taste, while side-door access on the right and left mean it’s never been easier to pull out your gear. The multitude of organizational pockets will keep your phone, memory cards, film, and more ready to go without being in a jumble. The new design also features cargo straps on the side for extra versatility.

The new Chrome Industries Camera Backpack 3.0 is available now for $280. Chrome Industries

The backpack is also Bluedesign approved, meaning it was produced, in conjunction with the organization, sustainably and responsibly with the goal of minimizing the impact on people and the planet. The exterior is made of durable, 1050D nylon (that’s military-grade), while the interior is lined with a soft-touch Tricot fabric.

Chrome Industries also rolled out updates to the $145 Niko Camera Sling 3.0, which, though a good bit smaller than the backpack, is no less mighty—you can still pack away a DSLR with a 70-200mm lens, plus extras.

The new Chrome Industries Niko Sling 3.0 is also available now for $145. Chrome Industries

Wear it cross-body style or around your waist (fanny packs are so in right now) and easily access your gear via the top-zip opening. There are also fold-out pockets for memory cards, film, and other small items. Like the backpack, the sling has custom dividers and is made of the same sturdy, Bluedesign-approved materials.

The Niko Sling features a swanky quick-release buckle. Chrome Industries

New camera straps make gear easily accessible

Chrome Industries debuted all-new camera straps with the launch too in the form of the Niko Camera Shoulder Strap and the Niko Wrist Strap, which retail at $40 and $25, respectively. Both feature durable, five-bar webbing, quick-release buckles, and split rings. They are also interchangeable with each other.

Chrome Industries Niko Camera Strap keeps your gear in easy reach. It’s available now for $40. Chrome Industries

The shoulder strap is a “camera strap designed to keep it fast and light,” with an adjustable length of up to 47 inches. The wrist strap offers up to 15.5 inches of leeway.

The Niko Wrist Strap can be yours for $25. Chrome Industries

Where to buy the Niko Camera Backpack and straps

The whole collection is available here, where you can also pick up a camera cube or two if you fancy.