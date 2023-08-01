While we spend most of our time here at PopPhoto nerding out about the latest and greatest photography gear, we’re also suckers for truly old-school photo content. This fascinating video outlines what it was like to be a professional photographer in 1946.

Obviously, the industry, technology, and, well, pretty much everything has changed quite a bit back then. But some things do sound familiar. For instance, it’s weird to hear that there was an abundance of people in the profession even back then. The tools were obviously much less accessible than they are now, but even back then, people wanted to get in on the pro photography game.

Videos like this are truly a time capsule, and I have to wonder what it will feel like for people in 2100 to look back on the state of the industry in 2023. Our precious megapixels will likely feel so quaint.