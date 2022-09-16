Graffiti and street art can be found nearly anywhere in the world—from the streets of Tahiti to the train yards of New York City. What was once a frowned upon art form now enjoys a much more popular acceptance and appreciation. And this week’s winning Photos of the Day showcase the kaleidoscopic chaos found in the streets and, in one instance, the story behind it.

Related: Martha Cooper revisits the chaotic, gritty & enchanting world of graffiti in 1980s NYC

Want to be featured in a future gallery? Weekly themes are posted Sundays. To enter, you can upload your submissions to our Flickr pool, tag them on Instagram and Twitter, or join/upload them to our Photos of the Day Facebook group.

Lead image by Paula Gallagher Brown on Facebook. See more of Paula‘s work here.

A balancing act

See more of Raymond’s work here. Raymond Choo

Sometimes it’s the people and the place together that make a photograph interesting, as is the case with Raymond Choo’s photo. Not only did he come across a vibrant piece of art, but he also captured an equally interesting passerby. If you look closely, the figure walks out of the frame, perfectly balancing an apple atop her head.

New York, NY

See more of Ted’s work here. Ted Meisel

Ted Meisel’s image of a wall in Brooklyn is equal parts whimsical and simultaneously…disturbing. But good art makes you feel something, and this definitely does stir up some emotion.

The artist

See more of Michael’s work here. Michael Pancier

When graffiti first emerged, artists worked in the dead of night to avoid the authorities. While still true in some cases, there’s more freedom now—including opportunities for street and graffiti artists to be commissioned for works. Here, Michael Pancier shows the creator revealed but still mysterious.

It’s lunchtime

See more of Bruce’s work here. Bruce Bain

That dog sure does look hungry with its tongue hanging out. Bruce Bain is right, Joe the roach better be on the lookout, or else.

Hey there, Detroit

See more of Raymon’s work here. Raymon Thompson

Raymon Thompson documents the spirit of a city with this colorful piece that gives off both serious ’90s vibes and a powerful message of community perseverance. Plus, who doesn’t love a groovin’ boombox?

We want it now

See more of Donald’s work here. Donald Bilski

Donald Bilski’s image is poignant for the times. Peace now and be good to your neighbor, everyone.