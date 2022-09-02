A race car zips down the track to a child’s delight. The sun’s last golden tendrils cling to a cloudy sky. A horse and its rider share a tender moment. For this week’s Photo of the Day challenge, we asked readers to show us what they most love to photograph, and the results are a delightful mélange of subjects.

Want to be featured in a future Photo of the Day gallery? Weekly themes are posted Sundays. To enter, you can upload your submissions to our Flickr pool, tag them on Instagram and Twitter, or join/upload them to our Photos of the Day Facebook group.

Lead image by Rudiescu on Flickr. See more work here.

Best buds

Lucia Williams

Lucia Williams touchingly captures the trust and bond between a horse and its rider—something crucial when performing stunts.

Shapes

Chris For

Chris For’s use of B&W draws the eye to the structure’s distinct geometric patterns and the landscape’s fading light. There’s an air of drama and loneliness that pervades the frame.

Cannonball

Jeff Dennis

Jeff Dennis makes a splash with a split-second frame from the 2022 Canada Games. The lines in this image add to its compelling allure.

Sunset serenity

Debra Clare

It’s the last warmth and glow of a sunset, a daily event that always brings a little melancholy. Debra Clare’s image displays the wonder and awe of standing under a vast sky in the dying light.

Zoom zoom

Angie Muzeni-Corino

Angie Muzeni-Corino’s picture captures the energy of a day at the racetrack, buffered by the innocent curiosity of a child peering between the chain-link fence, hoping for a glimpse of the action.

Red-winged Fairywren

Dalida Innes

A fluffy Fairywren precariously balances on a flower’s stem, the florals’ deep red petals a perfect punctuation mark on the scene shot by Dalida Innes.