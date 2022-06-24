What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you think of heat? Summer? A backyard barbecue? A big bowl of chili, a hot bath, romance? Heat as a subject is versatile and vast. This week’s Photos of the Day winners provided unique perspectives that spoke to the theme, each interpreting it in their own way. And the results are positively electrifying.

The electric beat

Dr. Jane

Seeing this electrifying photo by @drjanesphotos on Instagram brought to mind a scene from one of my favorite films, Moonrise Kingdom, in which protagonist Sam Shakusky is struck by a ferocious lightning bolt as he evades capture by the Khaki Scouts. The sooty, smoking outcome puts an end to all questions. Lighting brings the heat.

Roma

Robert Lalancette

When in Rome…I’m still dreaming of a Roman holiday à la Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck, but until then, Robert Lalancette’s photo of these charming Italian peppers will do quite nicely.

Sunset from Fireman’s Hill

Mark Nakamura

Mark Nakamura records the tranquil, yet intense beauty of a sunset characteristic of the California coast. It’s a hazy, golden dreamland.

Heat of inflation

William Pead

The clever title of William Pead’s photo goes two ways. Prices are sky-high, and so is the heat that makes a ride in a hot air balloon possible. This picture has me hankering for my own Jules Verne-inspired adventure.

Council, Idaho Fire Department on a winter fire

Geoff Cole

Nothing says hot like a fire, and Geoff Cole shows that blazing temps can come from anywhere at any time.

That’s a hot pepper

Tie Dyed Wanderer

Can’t handle a little spice? Look away from Shawn’s photo. This pepper is on fire—literally.