Earlier this month, Cosina/Voigtlander announced the Nokton D35mm f/1.2 for Nikon APS-C Z-mount cameras. Significantly, this lens is being manufactured under license from Nikon, and so it has full electronic communication with Z-mount bodies.

Now, Cosina has announced three additional Z-mount lenses, all licensed in a similar fashion. These include the APO-Lanthar 50mm f/2, APO-Lanthar 35mm f/2 (both for full-frame), and the new Nokton D23mm f/1.2 for APS-C. The latter will also be available for Fujifilm X-mount, also with electronic contacts.

Who are these new lenses for?

All three of these lenses are suitable for a wide range of photographic disciplines. The Nokton 23mm f/1.2 for APS-C offers a roughly 35mm equivalent field of view, in full-frame terms, making it a great option for street photography, candids, and documentary work. The same goes for the Lanthar 35mm f/2. The Lanthar 50mm f/2 will also work equally well for all of the above, as well as portraiture.

As mentioned, these new primes can all chat with the camera they’re mounted to, which means you’ll be able to use your respective brand’s manual focus assist tools. In addition, they support on-sensor image stabilization (when applicable) and communicate EXIF data to the camera.

Videographers will also likely appreciate the ability to use focus peaking, as well as the well-sized manual focus ring found on each (which should be butter-smooth to turn).

Lanthar 50mm f/2 – optics & construction

The Lanthar 50mm f/2 sports a 12-blade aperture. Cosina

The Cosina Voigtlander APO-Lanthar 50mm f/2 Aspherical lens uses an apochromatic design to help combat aberrations and maximize resolving power and contrast. Optically, it has 10 elements in eight groups and a minimum focus distance of 1.5 feet. It sports a 12-blade diagram with an aperture range of f/2 to f/16.

The lens measures 2.5-inches long by 2.7-inches wide and weighs 12.2 ounces. The front accepts 52mm filters.

Lanthar 35mm f/2 – optics & construction

The Lanthar 35mm f/2 can focus as close as 1.15 feet. Cosina

The Cosina Voigtlander APO-Lanthar 35mm f/2 Aspherical prime also uses an apochromatic design, similar to the 50mm. The optical construction consists of 11 elements in nine groups, which provides a minimum focus distance of 1.15 feet. The 12-blade diagram offers apertures ranging from f/2 to f/16.

In terms of footprint, the 35mm f/2 is 2.8-inches long and 2.7-inches wide, with a weight of 12.7 ounces. The front also takes 52mm filters.

Nokton 23mm f/1.2 – optics & construction

The new Nokton 23mm f/1.2 for X-mount is designed to look like other Fujifilm lenses. Cosina

The Cosina Voigtlander Nokton 23mm f/1.2 Aspherical for Fujifilm Z-mount (above), looks quite a bit different than the Nokton D23mm for Nikon Z-mount (below). But both offer the same optical construction with 10 elements arranged in six groups. Cosina says it uses “one double-sided aspherical lens and two anomalous partially dispersed glasses” to help control aberrations and increase output. The minimum focus distance is 7 inches.

Like the full-frame lenses, it too has a 12-blade aperture, which ranges from f/1.2 to f/16. The Nikon version is 1.8-inches long and 2.6-inches wide, with a weight of 8.5 ounces. The Fujifilm version is 1.7-inches long, 2.3-inches wide, and weighs 7.5 ounces. Both take 46mm filters.

Unlike the X-mount version, the Nokton 23mm f/1.2 for Z-mount features a rear, silver-colored aperture ring. It’s designed to look like a classic Nikon film-era prime. Cosina

Price & availability

No word yet on pricing or availability for any of these lenses. But given the ~$720 price of the aforementioned Nokton D35mm f/1.2, we’d expect all three to be somewhere in the vicinity of that ballpark.