The best Nikon Black Friday deals on cameras and lenses
The best Nikon Black Friday deals include cameras and lenses from across all the brand's lines.
Photographers and video shooters are loyal to their camera brands. If you’re a Nikon user, then you’ll appreciate this huge list of Nikon Black Friday deals that span its line of mirrorless cameras, DSLRs, and interchangeable lenses.
NIKON NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 Compact Telephoto Zoom Lens $796 (was $1,299)
If you’re looking for a compact, walk-around lens that covers a ton of ground, then this all-in-one zoom absolutely fits the bill. It does everything from true wide-angle to telephoto in one package, and it’s nearly 40 percent off on Black Friday.
NIKON NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S Standard Zoom Lens $2,096 (was $3,099)
This is a pro kit, and that never comes cheap. Here on Black Friday, however, Nikon has knocked $1,000 off of its high-end standard zoom. It employs Nikon’s best glass, coatings, and weather sealing. This is an investment lens that will perform for years.
Nikon mirrorless camera Black Friday deals
- Nikon Z 30 Content Creator Camera Bundle with 16-50mm Lens and Vlogger Accessory Kit $796 (was $849)
- Nikon Z50 Compact Mirrorless Digital Camera 2 Zoom Lens Kit $1,246 (was $1,346)
- Nikon Z5 w/NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 $1,296 (was $1,699)
- Nikon Z5 w/NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR $1,696 (was $2,199)
- Nikon Z6 Full Frame Mirrorless Camera Body $1,596 (was $1,996)
- Nikon Z 6II FX-Format Mirrorless Camera Body Black $1,696 (was $1,996)
- Nikon Z7 Full-Frame Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera $2,449 (was $2,796)
- Nikon Z 7II FX-Format Mirrorless Camera Body w/NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 $3,196 (was $3,596)
Nikon mirrorless lens Black Friday deals
- NIKON NIKKOR Z 20mm f/1.8 S Ultra Wide Angle Fast Prime Lens $946 (was $1,045)
- NIKON NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S Wide Angle Fast Prime Lens $896 (was $996)
- NIKON NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.8 S Wide Angle Fast Prime Lens $696 (was $849)
- NIKON NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S Standard Fast Prime Lens $526 (was $626)
- NIKON NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.2 S Standard Ultra Fast Prime Lens $1,896 (was $2,096)
- NIKON NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S Portrait Fast Prime Lens $696 (was $796)
- NIKON NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S Ultra-Wide Angle Zoom Lens $2,296 (was $2,496)
- NIKON NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S Ultra-Wide Angle Zoom Lens $1,146 (was $1,729)
- NIKON NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S Standard Zoom Lens $2,096 (was $3,099)
- NIKON NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 Compact Telephoto Zoom Lens $796 (was $1,299)
- NIKON NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 S Telephoto Zoom Lens $2,396 (was $2,695)
Nikon DSLR camera Black Friday deals
- Nikon D7500 DX-Format Digital SLR Body $996 (was $1,246)
- Nikon D850 FX-Format Digital SLR Camera $2,496 (was $2,996)
Nikon DSLR lens Black Friday deals
- Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G Lens $176 (was $199)
- Nikon AF-P DX NIKKOR 10-20mm f/4.5-5.6G VR Lens $276 (was $309)
- Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-105mm f/3.5-5.6G ED Vibration Reduction Zoom Lens $294 (was $396)
- Nikon AF-S FX NIKKOR 20mm f/1.8G ED Fixed Lens $716 (was $799)
- Nikon AF-S FX NIKKOR 24mm f/1.8G ED Fixed Lens $676 (was $746)
- Nikon AF-S FX NIKKOR 24mm f/1.4G ED Wide-Angle Prime Lens $1,796 (was $1,996)
- Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.4E ED f/1.4-16 Fixed Zoom Camera Lens $1,796 (was $1,996)
- Nikon AF FX NIKKOR 35mm f/1.4G Fixed Focal Length Lens $1,546 (was $1,699)
- Nikon AF-S Nikkor 50mm f/1.8G Lens $196 (was $219)
- Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 14-24mm f/2.8G ED $1,596 (was $1,746)
- Nikon AF-S FX NIKKOR 24-70mm f/2.8E ED Vibration Reduction Zoom Lens $1,596 (was $2,096)
- Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR Lens $1,896 (was $2,346)
- Nikon AF-S FX NIKKOR 200-500mm f/5.6E ED Vibration Reduction Zoom Lens $1,056 (was $1,396)