Neewar's gear punches above its price tag and it's even cheaper on Prime Day.
I have used several Neewar lighting and photo accessories in the past and I’m always surprised by how good they are. The company offers everything from tripods to LED kits and studio strobes. While it’s not the most advanced or durable gear on the market, it’s a great starting point for photographers and video shooters who want to get into creative lighting. That’s especially true with these discounted Prime Day prices. Here are some of the stand-out Neewar deals to grab during Prime Day.
Neewer Vision 4 300W GN60 Outdoor Studio Flash Strobe $215 (was $269)
This 300W battery-powered strobe syncs up to 1/200th second and takes commands from an included wireless transmitter. It doesn’t have any automatic exposure modes like TTL, but shooting without them really is often much easier with this type of light. It does offer a lithium-ion battery pack that can churn up to 1,000 full-power flashes before it runs out of steam. You can fire the flash from up to 20 meters away. This is a solid way to get into off-camera flash, especially if you want to try it on-location.
Neewer Carbon Fiber 66 inches/168 centimeters Camera Tripod Monopod with 360 Degree Ball Head $96 (Was $121)
Right out of the box, this works like a fairly standard carbon fiber tripod with a ball-head. However, you can rotate one of the legs and it comes off to become a stand-alone monopod. That comes in handy if you’re in a spot where you need some stabilization, but can’t put down a full-fledged tripod. Think the sidelines of a football game or a long hike. For less than $100, you’re essentially getting both a carbon tripod and monopod complete with a head. That’s a great deal.
Strobes
- Neewer VISION5 400Ws 2.4G TTL Flash Strobe $322 (was $405)
LED lighting
- Neewer Upgraded 660 LED Video Light, Dimmable Bi-Color 3200K~5600K CRI 96+ LED Panel $90 (was $116)
- Neewer 15.5″ Key Light Streaming light, Video Light $135 (was $169)
- Neewer CB60 60W LED Video Light $119
- Neewer 2-Pack Dimmable 5600K USB LED Video Light with Adjustable Tripod Stand and Color Filters $35 (was $45)
- Neewer 660 RGB LED Video Light with App Control, Photography Video Lighting Kit with Stands and Bag $235 (was $279)
Lighting kits
- Neewer 2 Packs 660 PRO RGB Led Video Light $300 (was $375)
- NEEWER 2.6m x 3m / 8.5ft x 10ft Background Support System and 800W 5500K Umbrellas Softbox Continuous Lighting Kit $160 (was $200)
- Neewer 18″ Led Video Light Panel Lighting Kit with Remote $223 (was $281)
- Neewer Ring Light Kit $84 (was $112)
- NEEWER Photo Studio Light Box $92 (was $115)