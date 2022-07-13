I have used several Neewar lighting and photo accessories in the past and I’m always surprised by how good they are. The company offers everything from tripods to LED kits and studio strobes. While it’s not the most advanced or durable gear on the market, it’s a great starting point for photographers and video shooters who want to get into creative lighting. That’s especially true with these discounted Prime Day prices. Here are some of the stand-out Neewar deals to grab during Prime Day.

This 300W battery-powered strobe syncs up to 1/200th second and takes commands from an included wireless transmitter. It doesn’t have any automatic exposure modes like TTL, but shooting without them really is often much easier with this type of light. It does offer a lithium-ion battery pack that can churn up to 1,000 full-power flashes before it runs out of steam. You can fire the flash from up to 20 meters away. This is a solid way to get into off-camera flash, especially if you want to try it on-location.

Right out of the box, this works like a fairly standard carbon fiber tripod with a ball-head. However, you can rotate one of the legs and it comes off to become a stand-alone monopod. That comes in handy if you’re in a spot where you need some stabilization, but can’t put down a full-fledged tripod. Think the sidelines of a football game or a long hike. For less than $100, you’re essentially getting both a carbon tripod and monopod complete with a head. That’s a great deal.

Strobes

LED lighting

Lighting kits

Tripods