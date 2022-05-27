Congrats! You finished all of your spring cleaning just in time for Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer. Now, it’s time to replace all that junk you got rid of with shiny new camera gear. Memorial Day sales often bring some of the best prices you’ll find on gear until the holiday shopping season rolls around at the end of the year. We’re going to be updating this list with the best deals that we find, so check back again later if you don’t see what you want now. It might be there next time.

We’ve broken the camera and lens deals down by system, so you can easily find your preferred brand. The list at the top has some more unique deals on stuff that might appeal to everyone. So, pretend you’re working for the last bit of Friday, or use this list and call it “research” when you’re trying to ignore your extended family at the barbecue over the weekend. We won’t tell. Plus, you’ll save some money.

GoPro Hero10 Black $399 ($100 off)

GoPro Hero 9 Black $349 ($100 off)

Insta360 – ONE X2 360 Degree Digital Video Camera $387 ($40 off)

Vanguard VEO 2 tripod with ball-head $99 ($50 off)

Flashpoint XPLOR 600PRO R2 TTL Battery-Powered Monolight Kit $899 ($319 off)

Memory cards

SanDisk – Extreme PLUS 64GB SDXC UHS-I Memory Card $24.99 ($23 off)

SanDisk – Extreme PLUS 128GB SDXC UHS-I Memory Card $36 ($32 off)

SanDisk – Extreme PRO 128GB SDXC UHS-I Memory Card $40 ($30 off)

Sony – TOUGH M Series – 64GB SDXC UHS-II Memory Card $40 ($5 off)

SanDisk – Ultra Plus 256GB SDXC UHS-I Memory Card $50 ($50 off)

Sony – TOUGH M Series – 128GB SDXC UHS-II Memory Card $60 ($10 off)

SanDisk – 64GB Extreme PRO CFexpress Memory Card $99 ($50 off)

Sony – XQD-G Series 64GB XQD Memory Card $99 ($30 off)

Sony – XQD-G Series Memory Card – 120GB $159 ($40 off)

SanDisk – Extreme PRO 1000GB SDXC UHS-I Memory Card $249 ($350 off)

SanDisk – 256GB Extreme PRO CFexpress Memory Card $289 ($110 off)

Sony – TOUGH G Series – 512GB CFexpress Memory Card $529 ($120 off)

Canon cameras and lenses

Canon EOS R Mirrorless 4K Video Camera with RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM Lens $1,899 ($200 off)

Canon EOS R Mirrorless 4K Video Camera (Body Only) $1,599 ($200 off)

Canon EOS R Mirrorless 4K Video Camera with RF 24-105mm f/4L IS USM Lens $2,699 ($200 off)

Tokina Opera 16-28mm F/2.8 FX Zoom Lens for Canon EF $499 ($200 off)

Nikon cameras and lenses

Nikon Z7 II full-frame mirrorless camera $2,899 ($100 off)

Nikon D850 DSLR $2,499 ($500 off)

Nikon D780 DSLR $2,199 ($100 off)

NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 Standard Prime Lens $249 ($50 off)

NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S Optical Telephoto Zoom Lens $2,299 ($300 off)

Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S Optical Zoom Lens $1,999 ($300 off)

NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S Standard Prime Lens $499 ($100 off)

NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR Telephoto Zoom Lens $799 ($100 off)

NIKKOR Z 28-75mm f/2.8 Standard Zoom Lens $899 ($300 off)

NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.8 S Standard Prime Lens $699 ($150 off)

NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S Zoom Lens $2,199 ($200 off)

NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 Standard Prime Lens $249 ($50 off)

NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.2 S Standard Prime Lens $1,899 ($200 off)

NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4.0 S Zoom Lens $1,099 ($200 off)

NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S Telephoto Lens $699 ($100 off)

NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S Wide Angle Prime Lens $899 ($100 off)

NIKKOR Z 20mm f/1.8 S Wide-Angle Prime Lens $949 ($100 off)

Sigma 150-600mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary Lens for Nikon $899 ($190 off)

Fujifilm cameras and lenses

Fujifilm X-T3 Mirrorless Digital Camera with XF 18-55mm f/2.8-4 R LM OIS Lens $1,299 ($200 off)

Fujifilm X-T3 Mirrorless Digital Camera Body $999 ($100 off)

Sony cameras and lenses

Sony G Master FE 24-70 mm F2.8 GM Full-Frame E-Mount Standard Zoom Lens $1,999 ($200 off)

Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports Lens for Sony E $1,399 ($100 off)

Samyang 75mm F1.8 Auto Focus Compact Full Frame Lens for Sony E $289 ($110 off)

Sigma 28-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary Lens for Sony E $799 ($100 off)

Samyang 24mm F2.8 Full Frame Auto Focus Lens for Sony E $168 ($230 off)

Panasonic cameras and lenses

Panasonic Lumix DC-S5 Mirrorless Digital Camera with Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 L-Mount Lens $1,799 (Save $500)

Panasonic LUMIX G7 Mirrorless 4K Photo Digital Camera Body with 14-42mm f3.5-5.6 II Lens $599 ($100 off)

Panasonic LUMIX ZS100 1-inch 20.1-Megapixel Sensor Point and Shoot Digital Camera $499 ($100 off)

Panasonic LUMIX G85 Mirrorless 4K Photo Digital Camera Body with 12-60mm Lens $699 ($200 off)

Panasonic Lumix DC-S5 Mirrorless Digital Camera $1,498 ($500 off)