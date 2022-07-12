Instant film photography isn’t cheap, so we always appreciate the opportunity to save a little cash while creating those wonderful little prints. For Prime Day 2022, Amazon has dropped the price of the Instax Square SQ6 camera all the way down to $89, which includes a pack of Instax Square Monochrome black-and-white film. That’s the cheapest price I have seen for that particular camera pretty much ever.

The funky-looking SQ6 shoots on Fujifilm’s 1:1 Instax Square film, which emulates the aspect ratio of older Polaroid film. The Instax sheets are slightly smaller than the old Polaroid stuff, but that also makes them more manageable. The camera itself offers auto-exposure and three included flash filters you can snap over the built-in flash for stylized photos. It comes in four different colors, so make sure you pick the one you want before checking out.

You can choose from Gold, Blue, Pearl, or Graphite.

This package comes with a single 10-exposure pack of Instax Square Monochrome film. It shoots at ISO 800 and produces 10 black-and-white prints. You’ll need more film after you’re done with that, but you can stick with black-and-white or move to color depending on your style.

More Instax camera and film deals