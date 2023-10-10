We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We’re big fans of just about every type of Instax camera Fujifilm offers, but the Square format cameras hold a special place in our hearts. The twee analog prints employ a 1:1 aspect ratio that more closely mimics the square-ish Polaroid images from decades ago. Right now, you can save $40 (a 31 percent discount) off of the stylish Fujifilm Instax SQ6 instant camera during Amazon’s October Prime Day.

This square camera shoots square instant film. The SQ6 offers automatic controls with a powerful flash. The package includes several colored filters you can put over the flash in order to create unique color effects. It’s not the most advanced Instax camera around, but it’s built for fun. It comes in four stylish colors and relies on a pair of CR2 batteries, which are small and relatively easy to find on the market.

This is an modern camera with an old school feel. Just be sure to stock up on Instax Square film when you order.