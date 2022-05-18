Camera bags can become an obsession for photographers. You need space and protection for everything you want to carry. Plus, bags need to be comfortable, because it’s tough to make great photos when you’re dealing with gnarly chafing. Right now, Moment is offering discounts up to $50 off its entire line of camera bags, which ranges from big backpacks to small slings and camera inserts.

Moment made its name by offering some of the best smartphone camera accessory lenses around, but you’re missing out if you haven’t checked out the brand’s bags. The Rugged Camera Sling occupies a well-deserved spot on our list of the best camera sling bags, and the larger version is down to $99 from $150. The 45L Moment Strohl is a straight-up hiking pack with enough space to carry all your trail mix and some camera gear; it’s down from its usual $249 to $199. And if you’re just looking to upgrade your current bag with camera-carrying capabilities, the 5L Camera Insert adds extra protection without a lot of unnecessary bulk for $59 (regularly $79).

The sale runs through Sunday, May 22, 2022, so head over and check out the selection of camera bags that are currently on sale before then.