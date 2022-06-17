Written By Chelsea Frank Published Jun 17, 2022 8:10 AM

Galaxy projectors mimic the serene experience of staring at the night sky on a clear, crisp night. But because many of us live in urban environments with light pollution from city lights, we can’t always get that real world night sky view. Enter: galaxy projectors!

Galaxy projectors are soothing devices that project gorgeous color combinations and patterns to help with anxious sleepers, kids, or anyone who just loves looking at the night sky. Some devices feature smart app controls, others offer more simple and straightforward controls, but all the items on our list create a dreamy atmosphere that’s sure to mesmerize you. Some venture well outside efforts to recreate actual stars and simply project coo light patterns around the room.

As with just about anything that throws light, these can also be cool creative tools for photographers looking to create weird and interesting effects in their photographs

To give you an amazing night sky experience in the comfort of your own home, we rounded up the best galaxy projectors on the market.

Methodology: How we chose the best galaxy projectors

We chose these galaxy projectors based on a few key factors. First, we wanted to make sure they were simple to use and accessible to anyone so you wouldn’t have to be bothered with any overly elaborate set-ups. It’s supposed to be a relaxing experience, after all.

We also made sure each model was affordable. With so many good options on the market, there’s no reason to spend hundreds of dollars on a galaxy projector that can produce the same effects of a cheaper model.

We looked at reviews and customer experience; did the device break down after a few months? Were the stars realistic? How bright could it get? How much surface area did it cover?

Finally, we wanted to give a couple options with smart technology, so you could choose a device with app and voice controls for an even more convenient experience.

Things to consider when shopping for the best galaxy projectors

Power Source

Some galaxy projectors use batteries, while others require a plug. Both versions have their advantages, but it just depends on what you’re looking for or what’s available to you. We obviously recommend avoiding disposable batteries whenever possible.

Settings and special features

If you’re looking for special features like rotation capabilities, remote control, specific color combinations, smart app controls, or other features, be sure to consider this when shopping for your galaxy room projector.

Colors

Some galaxy projectors offer green stars, some blue, some have millions of color combinations, and some have fewer. Always read the description to find out which colors are available!

Ease of use

Your galaxy projector should be simple and easy to use. Button controls are going to be your simplest option, but all of them should be ready to use and shouldn’t require heavy lifting for setup.

The best galaxy projectors of 2022

Why it made the cut: Crafted with high-resolution NASA satellite imagery, this smart projector features voice control, 360 degree rotation, smart app controls, automations and timers, and a bevy of color combos for adults and kids alike.

Specs:

Power source: Plug

Plug Light source: Laser

Pros:

High-resolution NASA satellite imagery

Smart app controls

Automation timers and settings

360° rotating dynamic projection

Highly rated and reviewed

Cons:

Without app, you’re limited to 6 color combos

Using actual high-resolution NASA satellite imagery, The Galaxy Projector 2.0 is soothing, high quality, and produces beautiful scenes for kids and adults alike. It covers approximately 25 x 25 feet from 10 feet away, and comes with a 6 foot USB cable and wall adapter to plug in.

With smart controls like voice control, automations, timers, and 360 degree rotation, this device offers a wide array of uses. Reviewers extoll the virtues of its gorgeous color combos and how sharp and high definition the imagery is.

One thing to note is that, while their app is not required, you are limited to 6 different color modes without using it. However, you’ll want to use it to unlock voice control, customized scenes, automations, etc.

Why it made the cut: This budget LED star projector comes with direct diode Laser, precision glass optics, and holographic technologies for a magical blue atmosphere that also budget-friendly.

Specs:

Power source: Plug

Plug Light source: LED

LED Item Weight: 1.6 pounds

1.6 pounds Product Dimensions: 2.91 x 5.95 x 5.95 inches

Pros:

Budget-friendly

Simple button controls for easy switching

Sleek, compact design

Sharp detail

Cons:

Button placement can be annoying

Stars are green, not ideal for some

This LED galaxy projector comes with moving stars in a nebula cloud, multiple effects, and a simple button control that’s straightforward and un-fussy.

Reviewers love that it’s small and compact, making it great for apartment dwellers or smaller bedrooms. It features direct diode laser, precision glass optics, and holographic technology that creates a gorgeous ambience.

Note that the stars are green or blue, which might not be ideal for some who would prefer white. But for the price point of under $50, you simply cannot beat this deal.

Best for kids: Fortally Nebula Star Projector 360 Degree Rotation

Why it made the cut: This night light and starry galaxy projector combo is the perfect inexpensive option for kids and anxious sleepers to dream under 9 different color modes with minimal noise.

Specs:

Power source: AA batteries or USB

AA batteries or USB Light source: LED

LED Item Weight: 0.6 pounds

0.6 pounds Product Dimensions: 4.7 x 4.7 x 5.3 inches

Pros:

Very budget-friendly

Rotates

Comes in several colors; great for kids

Two power modes

9 color modes with a moon

Cons:

Button push sound is loud

This super-inexpensive nebula galaxy projector clocks in at under $20 but creates a high quality and gorgeous starry ceiling that doesn’t feel cheap. This star projector doubles as a night light for anxious sleepers or kids who want the safety and security of a subtle glow.

It comes in several colors with 9 color modes, a crescent moon display, and two power modes (either 4 x AAA Batteries or USB cable connect). It also has an option to rotate to create compelling motion. While we don’t love the battery consumption, it is nice that this is easily portable if you’re trying to keep a consistent bedtime routine with a little one during travel.

Tip: The higher you place the galaxy star projector, the brighter the colors on the ceiling. You can place it on a top shelf or bookcase to create the most impactful effect.

Best night light: Rossetta Galaxy Projector for Bedroom

Why it made the cut: With 14 adjustable lighting effects, 19 white noise machine sounds, and Bluetooth connectivity, this night light galaxy projector creates soothing and mesmerizing sleep atmospheres perfect for anxious sleepers.

Specs:

Power source: Plug

Plug Light source: LED

LED Item Weight: 1.04 pounds

1.04 pounds Product Dimensions: 6.3 x 4.3 x 6.3 inches

Pros:

4 in 1 star projector with night light

White noise machine with 19 soothing sounds

Bluetooth & voice projector

Fair pricing

Remote control & auto-off timer

Cons:

Bluetooth speaker/sound could be sharper

Kid-friendly and soothing, the night light projector by Rossetta works great for those who want a little light while they sleep. With 14 adjustable lighting effects, from shining stars to nebula clouds, you or your child can make a darkened bedroom feel like a safe place to sleep and dream for anxious sleepers!

To make it even more relaxing for kids or adults, this night light galaxy projector comes with 19 different white noise machine sound modes.

This galaxy night light is also a smart, 4-in-1 device with Bluetooth connectivity and a remote control that allows you to switch through a projection mode, brightness, speed, music selection, volume and an auto-off timer. It’s also shaped like an egg, which is fun and silly for kids.

Best smart: Atmosphere Smart Galaxy Star Projector

Why it made the cut: With an impressive 16.7 million colors to choose from, smart app control, voice control with Alexa and Google, and other smart features, this star projector has a lot to offer beyond its illumination.

Specs:

Power source: Plug

Plug Light source: LED

LED Item Weight: ‎1.92 pounds

‎1.92 pounds Product Dimensions: 11.81 x 5.91 x 11.81 inches

Pros:

16.7 million colors

Brightness & speed controls

Easy mode switching

Smart App control

Voice control with Alexa/Google

Cons:

Pricey

Assembly could be easier

Projection coverage could be wider

With up to 16.7m different colors, create endless galaxy experiences with this Alexa and Google Assistant enabled smart galaxy room projector. With easy scheduling timers, you can rest easy knowing your device will turn off automatically.

Easily control brightness, speed, modes, and more with the Smart App using Bluetooth connectivity. Some reviewers note that the projection only covers a concentrated area if the room is on the smaller side, so be sure to note this when making your decision. They also note that if you do indeed have a smaller room, the projection may show more tightly fitted star patterns that don’t look as realistic. We suggest this for larger bedrooms or living rooms.

FAQs

Q: What is a galaxy projector? A galaxy projector is a device that projects lights, colors, and patterns to create a soothing atmosphere reminiscent of the night sky. Q: Can you sleep with a Galaxy projector? You can definitely sleep with a galaxy projector! In fact, many people purchase galaxy projectors to help soothe them to sleep. However, if you are sensitive to light while sleeping, then a star projector for sleep is not for you. Q: Is a projector good for babies? Galaxy projectors can be great for babies. The lights create a soothing, relaxing, and mesmerizing atmosphere that can calm babies and toddlers who might be anxious sleepers. Some even come with soothing music to help calm the nervous system.

Final thoughts on the best galaxy projectors

Help anxious sleepers drift to peaceful sleep, create mesmerizing starry skies on your ceiling, and more with these hand selected star projectors. Whether you want something inexpensive and simple or a more high tech device, these star projectors are sure to keep your bedrooms and living rooms looking far out (see what we did there?).