Save hundreds on camera and video gear during Adorama’s early Black Friday sale
A wide variety of photo and video gear is on sale during Adorama's early Black Friday sale. You can save big on lenses, cameras, lighting, and more.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
If you’re currently trying to avoid spending money on new camera gear, you should probably click off of this article right now. If you’re looking to get top-tier gear while saving hundreds of dollars, then you should check out Adorama’s early Black Friday sales.
The deals include everything from cameras and lenses to video gear and lighting equipment. We’ve perused the deals Adorama has posted so far and pulled out the best products and the biggest discounts. The most popular deals will likely sell out, so if you see something you want, don’t hesitate.
I particularly like the $250 savings on the XPLOR 600 HSS battery-powered monolight. This is a full-sized strobe that comes with a built-in battery and remote radio receiver for wireless connectivity. I’ve used these in everything from weddings to athletic competitions, and they have performed impeccably. I might pick up another backup for myself at this price.
Flashpoint XPLOR 600 HSS Battery-Powered Monolight $399 (was $549)
Flashpoint
More Adorama early Black Friday deals
Here are some more of the great deals available right now. We’ve split them up into categories, so it’s easier to find the specific items you’re looking for.
Lighting
- Godox VL300 300W LED Video Light $359 (was $749)
- Flashpoint XPLOR 300 Pro TTL R2 Battery-Powered Monolight Bundle Direct Mount EZ Lock Softbox and Light Stand $399 (was $577)
- Flashpoint eVOLV 200 Pro TTL Pocket Flash Kit With Glow EZ Lock Octa Small Quick Softbox $318 (was $425)
- Flashpoint XPLOR 600PRO R2 TTL Battery-Powered Monolight Kit With Glow ParaPop and C-Stand $799 (was $1,258)
- Westcott FJ400 Strobe 400W with AC/DC Battery with Glow Softbox, Light Stand $525 (was $719)
- Flashpoint XPLOR 300 Pro TTL R2 Battery-Powered Monolight With Glow EZ Lock Octa Small Quick Softbox $389 (was $583)
- Flashpoint XPLOR 100 Pro TTL R2 2-Light Kit $499 (was $749)
- Westcott FJ400 Strobe 400Ws with AC/DC Battery $524 (was $599)
- Flashpoint XPLOR 600 HSS R2 Battery-Powered Monolight Kit With C-Stand and EZ Lock 36″ OctaBox $549 (was $773)
- Flashpoint XPLOR 400 + 10′ C (Century) Light Stand + EZ Lock Deep Parabolic 48″ $599 (was $883)
- CLAR Jupiter 1200B Super-Large 48″ Bi-Color LED Ring Light $199 (was $399)
- Glow EZ Lock ARC Curved Strip Softbox With Bowens Mount (16″ x 60″) $69 (was $149)
- Glow Profond Quick-Open 27.5″ Deep Parabolic Softbox (70cm) $119 (was $148)
- Glow Grand Box 16 Pro 71″ Parabolic Softbox (180cm) $329 (was $598)
- CLAR WL8P Waterproof LED Light $69 (was $129)
- Glow Grand Box 16 Pro 35″ Parabolic Softbox (90cm) $199 (was $398)
Canon cameras
- Canon EOS R10 Mirrorless Camera with 18-45mm Lens Content Creator Kit $1,199 (was $1,299)
- Canon EOS RP 26.2MP Mirrorless Camera w/RF 24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM Lens $1,199 (was $1,299)
- Canon EOS R10 Mirrorless Digital Camera Body $879 (was $979)
- Canon EOS R10 Mirrorless Digital Camera with RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM Lens $999 was $1,099)
- Canon EOS R6 Mirrorless Digital Camera with RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM Lens $2,599 (was $2,799)
- Canon EOS R5 Mirrorless Camera Body With Flashpoint Zoom Li-on X R2 TTL Flash $3,699 (was $3,899)
Lenses for Canon cameras
- Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS III USM Lens $1,899 (was $2,099)
- Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM Lens $149 (was $199)
- Sigma 18-35mm F/1.8 DC HSM ART Lens for Canon EF $679 (was $799)
- Sigma 150-600mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM ‘Contemporary’ Lens for Canon EF $869 (was $1,069)
- Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM Lens, Bundle with 82mm UV, CPL and ND Filters $1,699 (was $1,899)
Lenses for Sony cameras
- Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports Lens for Sony E $1,349 (was $1,499)
- Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 Lens for Sony E $799 (was $899)
- Sigma AF 35mm f/1.4 DG DN ART Lens for Sony E $749 (was $899)
- Sigma 28-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary Lens for Sony E-Mount Cameras $779 (was $899)
- Tamron 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD Lens for Sony E $649 (was $729)
- Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary Lens for Sony E $829 (was $949)
- Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 DG DN ART Lens for Sony E-Mount $1,279 (was $1,399)
- Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD Lens for Sony E $1,199 (was $1,399)
Fujifilm cameras
- Fujifilm X-T4 Mirrorless Digital Camera Body $1,549 (was $1,700)
- Fujifilm X-T4 Mirrorless Digital Camera with XF 16-80mm f/4 R OIS WR Lens $2,049 (was $2,199)
- Fujifilm GFX 100S Camera $5,499 (was $5,999)
- Fujifilm GFX50S II Mirrorless Digital Camera Body $3,199 (was $3,999)
- Fujifilm GFX50S II Mirrorless Digital Camera with GF 35-70mm f/4.5-5.6 WR Lens $3,699 (was $4,499)
Lenses for Fujifilm cameras
- Fujifilm XF 16-55mm F2.8 R LM WR (Weather Resistant) Lens $999 (was $1,199)
- Fujifilm XF 56mm (85mm) F/1.2 Lens $699 (was $999)
- Fujifilm XF 50-140mm (76-213mm) F2.8 R LM OIS WR (Weather Resistant) Lens $1,349 (was $1,599)
- Tamron 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD Lens for Fuji X $599 (was $699)
- Fujifilm XF 90mm (137mm) F/2 R LM WR Lens $799 (was $949)
- Fujifilm XF 16mm F1.4 R (Weather Resistant) Lens $849 (was $999)
- Fujifilm XF 100-400mm F4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR Lens $1,599 (was $1,899)
- Fujifilm XF 8-16mm f/2.8 R LM WR Lens $1,699 (was $1,999)
- Fujifilm XF 200mm f/2 R LM OIS WR Lens with XF 1.4X TC F2 WR Teleconverter Kit $4,999 (was $5,999)
Lenses for Nikon cameras
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 28-75mm f/2.8 Lens $896 (was $1,196)
- Nikon 50mm f/1.8G AF-S NIKKOR Lens $196 (was $216)
- Sigma 150-600mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM “Contemporary” Lens for Nikon DSLR Cameras $869 (was $1,089)
- Nikon 85mm f/1.8G AF-S FX NIKKOR Lens $426 (was $476)
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S Ultra-Wide Zoom $1,146 (was $1,346)
- Nikon 35mm f/1.4G AF-S NIKKOR Lens $1,546 (was $1,696)
Video gear
- Zhiyun CRANE-M3 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer Pro Kit $399 (was $649)
- Zhiyun CRANE-M3 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer Combo $359 (was $449)
- Zhiyun SMOOTH-5 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer for Smartphones $139 (was $169)
- Zhiyun Smooth Q4 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer for Smartphones $99 ($119)
- Zhiyun WEEBILL-S Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer $279 (was $339)
- Zhiyun CRANE-M2S 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer $199 (was $269)
- Zhiyun Crane-2S 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer $369 (was $399)
- Zhiyun Weebill 3 Combo 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer $399 (was $529)
- Zhiyun Weebill 3 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer $359 (was $449)
- Shure MV88+ Video Kit with Digital Stereo Microphone for iOS and Android Smartphones $224 (was $249)
- Zhiyun Smooth-Q3 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer for Smartphones $69 (was $89)
- Zhiyun Smooth Q4 Combo 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer for Smartphones $119 (was $149)